Bengals disrespect never more apparent than in newest Dexter Lawrence downplay

It's one thing to not crack the top 10 of someone's list of the NFL's best offseason moves. That played out recently when Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd neglected to mention Cincinnati Bengals star Dexter Lawrence on his list.

Fans were none too pleased by Uncle Colin's take there. Unfortunately, the madness across the media landscape did not stop there.

Brought to us by Bleacher Report's Moe Moton is another such list, this time of twenty-five of the best moves, and nowhere is Lawrence's name found.

What's the argument against Dexter Lawrence being one of the NFL offseason's best moves?

We don't have any analysis to refer to, but Lawrence is a notable by omission.

I mean, when Isaiah Likely signing with the Giants, the Bears signing Coby Bryant, the Saints signing Travis Etienne Jr., and the Eagles' trade for Jonathan Greenard are all making the cut, and not Sexy Dexy, what are we even doing here?

For those arguing that the Bengals trading the 10th overall pick for Lawrence was an overpay, pray tell, what did the Giants do with that selection? They drafted a freaking offensive guard who played tackle in college. Get real.

And it'd be one thing if the Bengals had to shell out some exorbitant contract for Lawrence. Nope. Not the case whatsoever. All it took was a one-year, $28 million extension tacked on to his current contract to keep him at a very-reasonable $23.3 million average annual value through 2028.

Like really? How does this not crack the top twenty-five moves of the offseason on that data alone?

Do Moe and Colin just box score scout and not look at actual data beyond the surface-level, basic stats? Because if they did, surely they'd find the narrative that Lawrence had some disastrous, down 2025 campaign is unfounded for the most part!

Dexter Lawrence 2025 only:



OFF field:



#32 YPA (8.4)

#31 sack rate (4.1%)

#27 EPA/pass (+0.13)

#26 pass success (47%)

#23 pressure rate (32%)



ON field:



#7 pass success (40%)

#8 YPA (6.6)

#9 sack rate (7.7%)

#10 EPA/pass (+0.09)

#22 pressure rate (33%)https://t.co/Xbo2p6JtJe — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 6, 2026

Lawrence is going to be an immense help to improving Cincinnati's league-worst run defense from last year. Beyond that, you can see in the numbers above from Warren Sharp that Lawrence elevates those around him when it comes to pass rushing.

As great as DJ Turner played at cornerback last season, he'll be in an even better position to succeed now that Lawrence is in the trenches wreaking havoc.

Seriously, can someone make any legitimate case whatsoever as to why Lawrence isn't a slam-dunk, unquestionable, top-three move of the offseason across the entire NFL? Nothing anyone has presented so far, especially in the context of who is included in such lists, makes a lick of sense to me.