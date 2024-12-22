Bengals do their part to remain in AFC playoff picture with Week 16 win over Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals did their part to remain in the playoff picture in the AFC by securing a 24-6 win over the rival Cleveland Browns in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. It wasn't the prettiest game, and not a victory that the Bengals should feel especially inspired about, but a win is a win in the NFL, so they'll take it.

Cincinnati stays alive with 24-6 win over Cleveland

Heading into the weekend, the playoff path for Cincinnati was clear. They needed to win their final three games, starting with the matchup with Cleveland. They also need the Denver Broncos to lose their final two games, and they need the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins to both lose at least once.

But, the Bengals can't control what those other teams do (except when they host the Broncos in Week 17), but they can control what they do, and they took care of business against the Browns.

Joe Burrow had another excellent outing, as he threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase caught six balls for 97 yards and a touchdown, and Tee Higgins also added eight catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. The defense did its part too, as the unit held the Browns to just six total points. So again, the Bengals did what they needed to do.

Unfortunately, the Colts didn't cooperate, as they pulled out a 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals now need the Colts to lose one of their final two games, which come against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati now turns its attention to a huge Week 17 matchup with the Denver Broncos. That game is set to take place on Saturday afternoon at Paycor Stadium, and it could be the closest that Bengals fans get to experiencing playoff football this season.

With a loss in that game, the Bengals will be eliminated from playoff contention. But with a win, their hopes will survive until the final weekend of the regular season. So, while the win over the Browns was necessary, the Bengals don't have time to linger on it, because the biggest game of their season now sits just days away.