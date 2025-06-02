Bengals fans can only laugh at Browns' QB chaos after Dillon Gabriel quote

Even though things haven't exactly gone great in Cincinnati this offseason, it could be worse: they could be the Browns. Whenever things aren't going well around the Bengals, it's nice to know that there's always a team in the AFC North that can make Cincy fans feel better about themselves.

And if you can believe it, the latest example of that has to do with the fact that the Browns have four quarterbacks. I know that when you have two quarterbacks, you really don't have any – but what about four? Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all taking part in the most underwhelming QB competition of all time, and from the first reports out of OTAs, it sounds like at least one of them is, uh, not going to be starting anytime soon. Maybe ever! According to The Athletic's Browns reporter Zac Jackson, one of the rookies has looked every bit the part.

The first reports out of Cleveland about Dillon Gabriel are laughably bad

"So what this competition is, right now, for at least two more months, is two different competitions," he said. "It's Flacco vs. Pickett for the starting job, and then it's the two rookies positioning themselves against one another, but really in the scheme of things, to be ready. And I'm telling you, I like what I see from Shedeur, I mean that, but I don't know if either one of those rookies will ever play, let alone this year. We just don't know at this early stage ... Dillon Gabriel does not look like an NFL quarterback to me. Like, 0%. So I don't know what's going to happen ... If I'm wrong, and the Cleveland Browns have their quarterback, that'd be great. One of these years I'd love to cover a normal franchise and a rookie quarterback that sticks around beyond six to 18 months. But if it's Dillon Gabriel, I will be beyond shocked."

If this isn't the most predictable outcome in the world, it's the second-most predictable outcome in the world. The Gabriel pick was one of, if not the, weirdest decisions of the entire draft, so it should surprise absolutely no one that he isn't actually cut out to be an NFL quarterback, because that's only what every single draft analyst said for six months.

So while we all wait for the Trey Hendrickson situation to inevitably get more messy, we can at least take solace in the fact that, again, it can always get worse. Credit to the Browns for always finding fun and unique ways to make sure that stays the case.