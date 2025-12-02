Although players and coaches do get a say in voting for the Pro Bowl Games, Cincinnati Bengals fans can exercise their 33% influence on the total pie to ensure their most noteworthy, ascending star doesn't get left out in the cold.

For a team whose defense is only recently improving after a beyond-atrocious start, one constant has remained this season. Cornerback DJ Turner is having an All-Pro caliber breakout year, all but locking down his half of the field for the Bengals' otherwise oft-leaky secondary.

So come on, Who Dey Nation! How is Turner not anywhere near the top of Pro Bowl voting!?

Bengals CB DJ Turner is having an elite season, but can't crack top 10 in fan Pro Bowl voting

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared the latest Pro Bowl Games voting, and Turner had a fitting reaction to his top-10 snub amongst cornerbacks:

There are some big, deserving names on there such as Jaycee Horn, Derek Stingley Jr., Cooper DeJean, and Christian Gonzalez. Also on the list, though? Rams corners Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes in the sixth and seven spots.

Come on. Really? Not long ago, Forbes was considered a first-round bust. He's playing better in LA, yes, but dude got torched for two huge TDs in the Rams' loss at Carolina in Week 13.

Only the Bucs' No. 3 Pro Bowl fan vote-getter Jamel Dean has a superior PFF coverage grade this season over Turner amongst qualifying cornerbacks.

Long story short: VOTE HERE!! It's admittedly a bit difficult to navigate NFL dot com's voting setup, but just keep clicking "Next Position" until you see Turner pop up. Highly doable in a matter of seconds — and well worth it if you ask me!

The numbers do not lie when it comes to Turner. He's a stud who deserves credit for hanging tough after an uneven rookie campaign and a sophomore season cut short by a broken collarbone.

PFF has charged DJ Turner with allowing just 22 yards in coverage over the last 3 games.



He averages just 26.5 yards allowed per game this season. pic.twitter.com/PqA4zn0TvG — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 28, 2025

Combine Turner's emergence with the recent spark from practice squad nickelback Jalen Davis and Dax Hill's abilities on the boundary, and Cincinnati has a formidable power cornerback trio.

I'll write countless think pieces this offseason about the merits of actually getting ahead on a contract extension for DJ Turner. The Bengals' modus operandi is to procrastinate on paying their players, but Turner's rise to stardom should make that decision a no-brainer. He's extension eligible post-Year 3.

Guess we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. For now, let's enjoy DJ Turner, the rest of the season, and at the very least, get him into the Pro Bowl! Voting ends December 15!

