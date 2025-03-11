Bengals fans will crack up laughing when they hear who Steelers might add at QB

The Cincinnati Bengals are fortunate to have Joe Burrow as their quarterback for the foreseeable future. While the Bengals haven't made the playoffs the last two seasons, Burrow gives them a chance to get to the Super Bowl, proving that during the 2021 season.

While the Bengals have one of the best quarterbacks in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to find a franchise signal-caller since Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL following the 2021 season. Since Big Ben called it a career, the Steelers have trotted the likes of Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields out to try and run the offense.

While yes, the Steelers have made the postseason, they've been one-and-done and still haven't won a playoff game since 2017. Well, if the latest rumors are true, Pittsburgh is really throwing a Hail Mary when it comes to trying to stay relevant, as they've been linked to signing Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "the Steelers and Rodgers could have an agreement in place as soon as Tuesday." This is absolute comedy for Bengals fans for a variety of reasons. First and foremost is that Rodgers is 41 years old and will turn 42 at the end of the year. Secondly, he's clearly not the same guy that he once was in Green Bay, proven by an underwhelming season with the Jets in 2024.

Steelers might sign Aaron Rodgers to be their next QB

Not only is Rodgers nearing the end of his NFL career but the guy oozes drama. If the Steelers bring him in and pair him with George Pickens, another dramatic player, and the two don't gel, just imagine the level of theatrics that will be coming out of Pittsburgh.

The AFC North is a gauntlet and the Bengals will take any advantage that other teams give them. Rodgers isn't the same quarterback that he was in his prime plus even if he does put together an okay season, he's not the long-term answer in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will find themselves right back where they were this offseason again in a year or two.

It's pure entertainment for Bengals fans, especially considering they have one of the best quarterbacks in the league while Pittsburgh is in quarterback purgatory.