Bengals fans will enjoy Todd Monken’s confusing Browns QB comment

Cincinnati Bengals fans are fortunate that they get to watch Joe Burrow quarterback their team each year. Cleveland Browns fans don't have that luxury and it's always been a source of entertainment for the Who Dey Nation.

The Browns quarterback situation continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, as Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are the two main names battling it out for the starting job this year. Sanders, a fifth-round pick last year, should be able to beat out Watson, who has been downright dreadful since he joined the Browns in 2022, but reports have said otherwise.

Browns first-year head coach Todd Monken was asked about the quarterback situation on Friday and provided a lot of word salad regarding the conundrum. It's music to Bengals fans' ears.

“What I’ve seen after three days, okay, that gives us a little bit of a 40,000-foot view of where we’re at,” Monken said. “But that can change once we get back on the field for four weeks at the end of the spring. We’ll have a better idea then. But there’s only so many reps you get. You have to start to target towards who’s going to start opening day. Now that can still change, and that can change even if someone’s getting two-thirds of the reps, or if someone’s getting a third of the reps, because you’re still going to play preseason games. So we’re going to want to see those guys and see how they play.”

Todd Monken's Browns QB comments are music to Bengals fans' ears

With Watson being the reported leader in training camp, this could have been the chance for Monken to have either confirmed that or to have said that he still believes in Sanders. The Browns seemingly liked what they saw from Sanders during the back half of the 2025 season and there was reason to believe that he'd be the frontrunner for the position this year but perhaps not.

Instead, Monken didn't really say anything. Hmm...

The fact of the matter is that the messier the quarterback situation is in Cleveland, the better for the Bengals. Also, if Sanders somehow loses his starting job to Watson, who has been absolutely terrible since he joined the Browns, that's going to force the Browns to once again dip their toes back into the quarterback well next offseason.

It hasn't necessarily been sunshine and sprinkles for the Bengals in recent years but at least this fan base can hang its hat on knowing who the quarterback is and having faith in him to get the job done. The Browns are a perfect example of how bad things can be at the position and Monken's comments don't sound all that reassuring that he's confident in things getting better.