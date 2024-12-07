Bengals fans will hate Stephen A. Smith's suggested landing spot for Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals fans have to be prepared for the real possibility that Tee Higgins will sign elsewhere in free agency over the offseason. All signs seem to be pointing in that direction. However, not all potential destinations for Higgins are equal, as some destinations would be harder to swallow than others fans in Cincinnati.
Stephen A. Smith views Pittsburgh as an ideal destination for Tee Higgins
With that said, Bengals fans will absolutely hate Stephen A. Smith's suggested landing spot for Higgins: Pittsburgh.
"Maybe it's just me, but every time I see [Tee Higgins] I imagine him in a [Steelers] uniform next year playing alongside [George] Pickens," Smith recently wrote on X.
Smith isn't the first to float the idea of Higgins signing with the Steelers since it makes sense on paper, but no Bengals fan wants to see him join the enemy, so hopefully it doesn't happen. However, it certainly sounds like Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wouldn't mind getting to coach Higgins next season. Tomlin had some high praise for the Cincinnati star following Pittsburgh's 44-38 victory over the Bengals in Week 13.
"When we play Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal], we're going to use our fouls," Tomlin said of Pittsburgh's physical approach to guarding Higgins. "... Tee is a goon. ... You cannot let a dude like that beat you up."
It remains to be seen where Higgins will ultimately sign in free agency, but Pittsburgh could be an option. Plus, there's always an outside chance that he remains in Cincinnati. The team's offense is certainly much better when he's out on the field, but an organization know for frugality is unlikely to pay big money for two receivers, and they still need to sign Ja'Marr Chase to an extension.
The Bengals have five regular season games remaining on their schedule heading into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 14. There's a real chance that those will be Higgins' final games in a Bengals uniform, so fans should soak it in.