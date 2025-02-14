Bengals fans will laugh when they hear who the Steelers are trying to trade for

While Cincinnati Bengals fans can relax knowing they have their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, the Pittsburgh Steelers can't say the same thing. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, the Steelers have tried countless options at the quarterback position including Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and recent Super Bowl champion Kenny Pickett.

None of the options have worked out for Pittsburgh and now the Steelers might be trying to swing for the fences in the biggest way possible. According to a report from Ryan Burr of The Big Ten Network, the Steelers have "made inquiries" to Jacksonville about trading for Trevor Lawrence.

Steelers reportedly trying to trade for Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence was an absolute stud during his days at Clemson, winning a National Championship and being a lock to go number one overall. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, Lawrence hasn't been the franchise-saver that the Jaguars were hoping he'd be when they spent the top pick on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have made the playoffs once since Lawrence arrived to Jacksonville and just when everyone thought he might turn the Jags into a contender, they regressed and fired Doug Pederson after a disappointing 2024 season. It's worth noting that Lawrence did battle injuries in 2024, but that's another reason why this trade could be viewed as a disaster if it did indeed happen.

If this report is true in any capacity, it'd be pretty hilarious for Bengals fans. The Steelers giving up a lot of draft capital for a quarterback who has performed below expectations would be such a Hail Mary move and likely not a good one. Lawrence not only has just been "meh" since entering the league in 2021, but he's become injury-prone and is expensive, having signed a five-year $275 million extension last year.

If the Steelers truly are trying to bring Trevor Lawrence in, then Bengals fans can just sit back and wait for the chaos to ensue.