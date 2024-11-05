Bengals fans will love Khalil Herbert's message immediately after trade to Cincinnati
Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after it was announced that the Cincinnati Bengals traded for Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears prior to the 2024 NFL trade deadline, the fourth-year running back took to social media to share a simple message.
Based on that message, it seems safe to say that Herbert is extremely excited about the opportunity to put on a Bengals uniform, and understandably so. After all, Herbert wasn't seeing much action in Chicago. He played just 27 total offensive snaps and had just eight rushing attempts for 16 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Bears in 2024.
It remains to be seen exactly what his role in Cincinnati will look like, but he's surely hoping that he'll have a larger role than he did with the Bears. Since the Bengals actually went out and traded for Herbert -- something that they rarely do -- one would assume that the team plans to find a useful role for him, especially while Zack Moss is sidelined with a neck injury.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, this is just the second time in Bengals history that the team has made an addition via trade at the deadline. The first was when they added offensive lineman B.J. Finney in 2020.
In other words, it's incredibly rare for the Bengals to make an in-season move, so the fact that they did should tell you that they're definitely high on Herbert.
It will be interesting to see how the Bengals use Herbert after bringing him in. He'll probably be used in a similar manner to Moss, which might mean a lot of third-down action, plus pass-blocking and receiving duties.
Regardless of how Herbert is ultimately utilized, it's just nice to see the Bengals being proactive in the name of improvement for once.