Bengals fans won't want to miss Duke Tobin's press conference at NFL scouting combine

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL this offseason due to the plethora of important decisions that they have to make regarding key contributors like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson and Mike Gesicki. What the Bengals decide to do with those guys could have a major impact on the rest of the league.

As a result, the Bengals were recently named the most "interesting" team heading into the offseason by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Given the questions surrounding the team, Bengals fans aren't going to want to miss upcoming public comments from head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

Duke Tobin, Zac Taylor scheduled to speak to media at NFL combine on Tuesday afternoon

Both guys are scheduled to speak at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week, and Cincinnati fans will want to be sure to tune in. Tobin and Taylor are both scheduled to speak to media members on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Tobin is slated to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Taylor will take the podium at 4:00 p.m.

Bengals fans will want to make sure to pay attention to social media during those times, as the most important quotes and takeaways will assuredly be shared there.

You can see the full podium schedule for all head coaches and general managers at the combine below:

GM & HC podium schedule for Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/wrViqnU7QD — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 21, 2025

Tobin will likely field questions regarding Cincinnati's offseason plans for the likes of Chase, Higgins and Hendrickson, and he'll also likely address the team's plan for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. We'll have to wait and see how much new information Tobin actually provides, but hopefully some new updates or information will come from the session.

Higgins' future will be an extremely interesting topic for Tobin to touch on. Recent reports suggest that the Bengals plan to use the franchise tag on Higgins for a second consecutive season with the hopes of signing him to a long-term deal.

If that is indeed the plan, the Bengals have until Tuesday, March 4 to use the tag on Higgins. Perhaps Tobin, or Taylor, will shed more light on the plan there moving forward.