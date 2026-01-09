Bengals' faulty front office exposed in rare Duke Tobin press conference

The Cincinnati Bengals don't have an actual general manager in name, and that was on full display during director of player personnel Duke Tobin's press conference on Friday.

Trying to get Tobin to face the music before the local media is akin to wrangling Sasquatch. This man is traditionally nowhere to be seen once a season comes and goes, only to resurface at his annual Combine presser in Indianapolis.

This hour-long media session was a welcome change-up from Tobin and a refreshing gesture of organizational accountability. Alas, maybe it was best for Tobin to just stay hidden based on what all unfolded.

It's no wonder Bengals' wishy-washy process on roster decisions has led to three-year decline

If you had to sum up Tobin's answer to the simple question of, "Who has control of the Bengals' 53-man roster?" it'd be something like, "Hilariously vague."

Duke Tobin was asked who has control of the 53-man roster:



"We always come to a collaborative approach."#Bengals pic.twitter.com/5Mh1B4tno7 — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) January 9, 2026

"It's collaborative. ... Ultimately, this is Mr. Brown's team... we find the solutions together. ... It's my job to come up with the collaborative approach." Duke Tobin on who controls the roster. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 9, 2026

Although Tobin added that Joe Burrow is part of the so-called collaboration, his remarks are the root of the problem that ails this Super Bowl-less franchise.

It seems like everyone just wants to get along behind the scenes. Sure, there's "healthy debate" about roster decisions, but from what Tobin said, it just feeds the notion that Cincinnati is under-resourced and lacks the competency or wherewithal to make the best possible personnel decisions as a result.

That's how you produce a self-preservation-seeking nepotist hire at the head of your personnel department who's held his post since the freaking Clinton administration.

Tons of deflection from Duke Tobin. He gave almost nothing other than some tidbits. Which was expected.

Smug answers aren't going to appease fans. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) January 9, 2026

When Tobin explained how the Bengals come to consensus on players, the vibe I got wasn't far off from how many big movie studios are run these days. Bear with me on this analogy. Rather than letting an auteur filmmaker make creative choices with absolute conviction, an executive committee forms, where everything skews toward what is familiar, safe, or financially viable.

Doesn't that sound like the Cincinnati Bengals for as long as you can remember back to?

There are two contradictory points of view in this article that I want to distinguish and insist that they can coexist. Yes, the Bengals need more people to evaluate talent. Not just more people. Better people. More competent people. The more people you hire, the more likely you are to find those better people.

That's No. 1. The second truth that can exist at the same time is that this team 100% needs to hire a legitimate GM.

Yes, have input coming in from wherever you want, but let an experienced, trusted hand pull the trigger on draft picks and free agents. Also, stop cutting corners and sparing expenses at every turn. That would help!

