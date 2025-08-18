Bengals finally show initiative to fix major roster flaw amid Trey Hendrickson drama

Well, well, well — what a pleasant surprise this is coming from Cincinnati Bengals headquarters. Although speculation continues to swirl about a would-be disastrous Trey Hendrickson trade, at least the Bengals had the wherewithal to give themselves some positive press on Monday.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that the Bengals are, at long last, looking outside the building for a solution at right guard by hosting Dalton Risner for a free-agent visit. The 30-year-old former second-round pick would raise the floor at Cincinnati's weakest position on offense and likely start as soon as he gets the playbook fully down, if not before.

A mere glimpse at almost any part of Risner's resume as a pass protector makes it plain as day to see how much of an upgrade he'd be compared to the catastrophic guard play the Bengals got in 2024.

The Bengals have some of the most True Pass Sets in the league. They really stress their offensive linemen.



Dalton Risner had the 7th best PFF grade in True Pass Sets last season out of 80 Guards.



67) Alex Cappa

73) Cordell Volson — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) August 18, 2025

I only have one question regarding the timing of this news, even though it appeases me, since I advocated for the team signing Risner as a no-brainer transaction a mere four days ago. You, reader, can probably infer what that question is before reading the next boldfaced subheading.

Is Bengals' interest in Dalton Risner real, or a convenient distraction?

The lack of respect the Bengals brass harbors for Trey Hendrickson is astounding. Almost as offensive as the offensive candidates they've trotted out to seize the last up-for-grabs starting job on the offensive line in training camp.

Lucas Patrick had a dreadful preseason debut, and incumbent trench man Cody Ford clearly hasn't done enough to earn more looks at right guard.

It's beyond me as to why Cincinnati hasn't considered reshuffling the interior o-line rotation a bit. In lieu of another free-agent signing, centers Seth McLaughlin and Matt Lee should have the tools to play right guard in a pinch, yet the Bengals haven't resorted to that. Probably has a lot to do with McLaughlin just getting back on the field from a torn Achilles, and Lee's injury-induced absence from most camp practices.

McLaughlin and Lee are currently in the big-picture running to be Ted Karras' successor when the latter hits free agency next offseason. Until then, what's their utility as potential members of the 53-man roster? Riding the bench and waiting to see if Karras is forced out of the lineup? Not a great plan!

Just like the situation with Hendrickson — when they could've traded him prior to the draft to use a premium pick on this year's class — the Bengals dragging their feet to address the right guard spot has too little, too late vibes. Risner is the only remotely attractive option on the open market right now. If he doesn't sign after his visit, where does that leave the Bengals?

The front office might've bought a tad of goodwill with the fan base for leaking the news of Risner's visit today. However, if he doesn't sign on the dotted line and fortify the trenches in front of Joe Burrow, trust that Bengals supporters are going to be even more irked at the orgnaization than they are as is with the mind-numbingly dumb Hendrickson contract stalemate.

