Bengals finally snap embarrassing streak with strong defensive performance vs. Giants
The Cincinnati Bengals finally snapped an extremely embarrassing streak with their 17-7 victory over the New York Giants.
Bengals end 76-game streak of allowing double digit points
Prior to the game against the Giants, opponents had scored double-digit points against Cincinnati in an astonishing 76 consecutive games. Unsuprisingly. that was the longest streak in the league, but it's now snapped.
For perspective, Joe Burrow has played 58 regular season games as a member of the Bengals. So, Cincinnati has never held an opponent under 10 points during Burrow's entire tenure with the team prior to the win over the Giants.
Obviously, it's good news that the streak was snapped, and it was great that the defense was able to respond after an underwhelming start to the season. It was the most complete performance of the season from the defense, and it came at just the right time, as the offense wasn't as productive as it has been in recent weeks.
