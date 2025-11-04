Bengals get fleeced by Jerry Jones in Cowboys' deadline trade for benched captain

When you get fleeced by Jerry Jones of all people, you might be the Cincinnati Bengals.

Only in Cincinnati does it feel like something like this could happen. Jones is desperate for the Dallas Cowboys to be relevant. They haven't made it past the NFC Divisional Round since the 1995 season, and just got embarrassed on Monday night against the last-place Cardinals.

No matter. Jerry still believes in his 'Boys, and isn't giving up on this season. Meanwhile, given who the Bengals traded to Dallas and what they got back, they might as well be waving a giant white flag. Doubling down on a youth movement built around bad players is certainly a choice.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys trade for Bengals LB Logan Wilson in steal of a deal

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the trade for Cincinnati linebacker and team captain Logan Wilson only cost America's Team a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That's it.

The Bengals and Cowboys are in 11th place in the AFC and NFC respectively. What's frustrating for both teams is that they're producing very well on offense, only for the defense to let them down.

Wilson is only in his sixth NFL season, yet it's evident Cincinnati felt like he was washed. You can't convince me he's this bad.

There are 88 qualified LBs graded this season by PFF.



The Bengals rookie LBs have the bottom 2 spots.



Barrett Carter is 87th out of 88.



Demetrius Knight Jr. is 88th out of 88.



Spending two premium picks on non-premium positions to get this production is as bad as it gets. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 3, 2025

Yup. The Bengals thought demoting Wilson in favor of Barrett Carter was a bright idea. Same goes for letting Demetrius Knight Jr. go uncontested as a starter through all of training camp. Free-agent addition and Eagles playoff/Super Bowl hero Oren Burks didn't even get a look.

Wilson was a captain for the first time in his career this year. The former Wyoming Cowboy had 11 interceptions in the last five-plus seasons, and he averaged 115 combined tackles per year from 2021-24.

Getting only a seventh-round pick in exchange for a franchise cornerstone is such a bummer for Cincinnati. That's somewhat thanks to news of Wilson's trade request getting out, but it wouldn't have come to that if the Bengals hadn't benched him for a terrible Day 3 draft pick in the first place.

No one can convince me Wilson didn't have more in the tank. The Bengals' own front office believed in him enough to give him a contract extension through the 2027 season! Now they've just unceremoniously booted him to Dallas for the equivalent of a bag of chips.

Bengals fans should remember Wilson fondly, and many of the hardest-core Who Dey Heads will never forget his bogus defensive holding penalty in Super Bowl LVI. Kind of fitting in a way, however.

I concur that the refs were wrong and there shouldn't have been a penalty. In that instance and in the wake of this trade, Logan Wilson deserved better.

Imagine losing a trade to the desperate Jerry Jones and the 3-5-1 Dallas Cowboys. Woof.

