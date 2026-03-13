Bengals' free agency shakes up 7-round mock draft after big DL additions

The Cincinnati Bengals' quest to remake their league-worst defense has brought in some big names, as edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook have joined from the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

The Bengals still have lots of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, as this unit needs one more pass rusher and a defensive back with some upside for the future. As a result, the 2026 NFL Draft is still the most effective way to upgrade this unit.

The Bengals' free agency plans have had some ripple effects on who they will select in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round NFL Mock Draft after free agency spending

Round 1, Pick 10: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Bain's floor in this draft is Cincinnati, as concerns about his extremely short arms and lack of elite speed will not stop the Bengals from snatching him up and immediately asking him to change the entire shape of this defense with his relentless, vicious pass rush ability.

Round 2, Pick 41: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood has started to emerge as a Top-50 pick due to his stickiness in man coverage and athletic ability. Alongside DJ Turner, who developed into one of the best in the AFC, Hood could help solve decades of poor production in the Cincinnati secondary and give the Bengals flexibility on Dax Hill's uncertain future.

Round 3, Pick 72: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

Cook has one of the starting safety spots locked down, but the rest of that positional room is up for grabs. Jordan Battle may need to reckon with losing his starting spot, especially if Wheatley is as good at covering ground as he was in coverage.

Round 4, Pick 110: Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame

Schrauth made some major steps in the right direction as a pass protector for the Irish this season, and a Cincinnati offensive line that is far from an elite unit needs to keep adding some players at positions of need until they nail it.

Round 6, Pick 189: J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

There's nothing wrong with getting a backup running back behind Chase Brown that has a bit more juice than Samaje Perine, and Taylor, an HBCU transfer from North Carolina Centreal, has a nose for the end zone with 29 touchdowns since 2024.

Round 6, Pick 199: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter will likely get all of the 2026 season as the starters, but a player like Elarms-Orr might be worth bringing on as a depth piece and special teamer due to his great speed for the position.

Round 7, Pick 221: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

Robinson was one of the more egregious NFL Combine snubs, as his ability to get to the quarterback despite some size limitations could make him worth a draftable player with special teams upside.

Round 7, Pick 226: Nolan Rucci, OT, Penn State

Rucci is both a former 5-star recruit and a solid starter for the Nittany Lions, and even though he lacks elite athleticism, he's worth a dice roll late.