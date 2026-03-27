Bengals' free agency spending decent but lagging behind top AFC North rival

The Cincinnati Bengals have not reached the end of their spending in free agency. At least we hope that is the case, as they still have glaring deficiencies to address.

However, despite the angst from an anxious fanbase about what the front office has not done and how they have conducted business, the Bengals are far from the least active spenders among their AFC North rivals.

So, where do the Men in Stripes rank among the AFC North in money spent thus far? An update.

4. Steelers lag behind while waiting for Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the least among all AFC North competitors so far this offseason. Their $68.3 million in free-agent dollars spent ranks 23rd in the NFL. They are the only AFC North team not to reach the $100 million mark in spending this offseason.

However, we all suspect that the Steelers are patiently waiting, again, for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to sign. If, when he does, the total amount spent increases significantly.

But for now, their big money acquisitions include cornerback Jamel Dean, running back Rico Dowdle, and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph.

While the Steelers have not been big spenders in free agency, they still have $21.4 million in effective space according to Over the Cap.

3. Browns spend big on OL, but Watson's contract still heavy

The Cleveland Browns have spent the 19th most, $103.6 million, in free agency this offseason.

Cleveland's focus in free agency has been on improving its awful offensive line, with the big-money acquisitions of guard Zion Johnson and center Elgton Jenkins, each valued at $49.5 and $24 million, respectively.

They also signed linebacker Quincy Williams to a $13 million contract.

Nevertheless, despite spending over $100 million in free agency, they still did not spend as much as they would have if it were not for the albatross contract quarterback Deshaun Watson has.

With an effective space of $9.26 million, it is difficult to imagine the Browns doing much more in free agency.

If the Browns were to release Watson with a post-June 1 designation, they would not realize any cap savings but would incur a dead-money penalty of $44.9 million. And while that may seem like a lot, it does not touch the $55.4 million cap hit that the Miami Dolphins must work around this upcoming season.

Or, Cleveland could designate Watson as their starting quarterback. Surely that would turn out wonderful.

2. Cincinnati Bengals clawing to respectable defense?

Thus far this offseason, the Bengals have spent the second-most free-agent dollars among divisional rivals. Cincinnati’s $132.75 million ranks 10th overall in money spent since the official opening of the league’s new year.

However, the Bengals have signed the second-fewest number of free agents so far, with five, including bringing back one of their own, Joe Flacco. Only four are external signings.

The Bengals have chosen to focus on defense, as they very well should.

Nevertheless, important criticisms remain regarding how they do business and how they structure contracts. For example, while they are 12th in total money spent, their $41.8 million in guarantees is 26th among all teams in free agency.

Among the top 22 spenders in free agency, the Bengals have given out the fewest guaranteed dollars.

That delta between money spent and guarantees offered is no small one when it comes to attracting top-of-the-market free agents.

Those low guarantees could have played a significant role in their missing out on players they reportedly courted, like defensive tackle John Franklin-Meyers and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Fortunately, we should be able to count on significant upgrades that edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will bring to the defense over last year’s debacle.

1. Ravens set the pace thanks to a familiar face

The Baltimore Ravens have perched themselves atop the free agency spending tree in the AFC North. But they rank only one spot ahead of the Bengals.

The Ravens’ total of $161 million in spending ranks ninth in the NFL. And most of that is thanks to the signing of former Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who signed a four-year, $112 million deal after they reneged on their deal with Maxx Crosby.

Baltimore’s other double-digit, yet less publicized, big-money contracts went to guard John Simpson and safety Jaylinn Hawkins for three years at $10.5 million and two years at $10 million, respectively.

As Bengals fans, we can only hope that Cincinnati did the right thing in letting Hendrickson walk out the door into the arms of a divisional rival. Nevertheless, it does not feel good right now.

Unfortunately, for the rest of the division, while the Ravens have spent the most in free agency thus far, with an effective space figure of $23.5 million, they still have the most to spend among the AFC North teams.

These contract numbers are ever-changing with free agency ongoing. With luck, the Bengals are not done spending and can find a way to address more needs before the draft.

Even if the Bengals do spend more in free agency, we shouldn't expect them to close the almost $30 million gap that Baltimore has on them. But it would be nice if they tried.