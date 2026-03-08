Bengals free agent Pro Bowler may shock the world & stay in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals may not have to look far and wide for a new backup quarterback to Joe Burrow. Their unicorn of a bold in-season trade last year that netted them Joe Flacco could be more than a mere one-year rental.

Flacco straight-up balled when he was healthy in a Bengals uniform once he arrived from Cleveland. He even threw for 470 yards and four TDs in a stunning home loss to the Bears.

At age 41, Flacco finally made his first Pro Bowl thanks to how well he played in Cincy. And because lots of guys dropped out. But still. Before his arm was basically falling off from a sprained AC joint, the ol' gunslinger was indeed playing like a Pro Bowler.

We have a fresh development on Flacco's free agency outlook, too, which could signal good things to come for this pivotal Bengals offseason.

Joe Flacco reportedly may stick with Bengals if starting opportunity doesn't arise

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero X-posted the following passage about Joe Flacco's future outlook:

"Veteran QB Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent Monday, wants an opportunity to at least compete for a starting job. But if he’s a backup, sources say, Flacco would strongly consider a return to Cincinnati, where he filled in for Joe Burrow last fall and made his first Pro Bowl."



Flacco proved in 2025 that he could still get the job done as a starter. Heck, he was the Browns' QB1 for Week 1 and a while thereafter before Cleveland wanted to see what it had in rookies Taylor Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Speculation has swirled that Flacco, who played under new Falcons/recently fired Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in two separate Cleveland stints, could head to Atlanta to compete for the starting gig there. Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from a third ACL injury, and Kirk Cousins is about to be released from his latest ingenious contract.

I thought Flacco going to either the Falcons or Colts was inevitable this offseason before Pelissero's report broke. Indy has Daniel Jones rehabbing a torn Achilles and fractured fibula. They could use some insurance, and Flacco was there in 2024 in a weird platoon QB situation with embattled high draft pick Anthony Richardson.

It's an interesting balance for Flacco to strike. He knows he can't start over Burrow in Cincinnati, but would it be better to bide his time, let his body stay fresh, and see if an unfortunate injury befalls a better team to then go elsewhere via trade?

Otherwise, Flacco's desire to start could lead him to taking a job with a toxic organization. The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals come to mind as QB-needy teams who don't exactly have a winning setup — and haven't for many years.

The Bengals sure would love to have Flacco back. I bet he'd enjoy getting to throw to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins if he ever got thrust into duty.

It's vital for Cincinnati to have a quality backup behind Burrow, because let's face it, he gets hurt often. Not really due to any fault of his own. Just freak occurrences. Praying all that suffering is over. Flacco is the ultimate QB2 and already has familiarity with Zac Taylor's system. Well worth whatever it takes money-wise to keep him.