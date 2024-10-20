Bengals get great news regarding Geno Stone after scary on-field collision
Things looked pretty bleak there for a minute. In the fourth quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals Week 7 win over the rival Cleveland Browns, Bengals safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone collided while trying to defend a pass near their own End Zone.
Stone remained down on the field for an extended period amount of time after the collision and he was eventually carted off with an air cast on his leg and a concerned look on his face. His concern was understandable, as the injury appeared to be a serious one. After all, it's usually not a good sign when a player has to be carted off as opposed to walking off under their own power. Stone was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game after his exit.
Geno Stone appears to have avoided a major injury to his leg
However, the Bengals got some great news after the game, as it sounds like the injury might not be as serious as initially expected.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't have a ton of information on the injury immediately after the game, but he was outwardly optimistic.
"It's not, certainly not as bad as maybe I initially thought it was going to so there's positive there but we'll wait and get more information tomorrow," Taylor said of Stone's injury.
Stone himself provided even more reason for optimism, as he said that he wouldn't miss Cincinnati's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles if it's up to him.
Stone was having a great game prior to the injury, as he had seven tackles and an interception with a hefty return attached to it.
Obviously the Bengals will want to see how Stone feels over the course of the week before making any decisions regarding his final status for the game against the Eagles, but the fact that Stone is talking that way is a positive sign. The Bengals are already without starting cornerback Dax Hill for the remainder of the season, they definitely don't need to be down another key contributor in the secondary.
Stone will almost assuredly be listed on the team's injury report in the coming week, but that is to be expected. As long as there's no serious damage and he feels alright, there's a chance that he won't even have to miss a game. The Bengals could certainly use him in Week 8 against an Eagles offense that features receiving threats like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.