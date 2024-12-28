Bengals get huge playoff boost from Colts and Dolphins injury updates

The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge playoff boost from recent injury updates regarding both the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. First, a little bit of background: In addition to winning their final two games of the season, the Bengals also need the Denver Broncos to lose their last two games, and they need the Dolphins and Colts to both lose at least one of their final two games in order to qualify for postseason play. That's why these latest injury updates could be good news for Cincinnati.

Both the Colts and Dolphins could be without their starting quarterbacks in Week 17

In Indianapolis, starting quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out of the Colts' Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants due to back and foot soreness. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will start in Richardson's place.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson (back/foot) has been downgraded to out, Joe Flacco will start Week 17 vs. Giants. pic.twitter.com/Ihd4FlPUSy — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2024

Flacco has struggled this season, as he has just a 1-3 record as a starter. Meanwhile, Richardson has gone 6-5 in his starts on the season, and his play has been a big part of the reason that the Colts are even in the playoff picture in the AFC. The Colts probably should still be able to pull out a win over the lowly Giants, but the task is tougher without Richardson.

Meanwhile, a similar situation could be developing in Miami, as star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful for the Dolphins' Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. If Tagovailoa is ultimately unable to play, Tyler Huntley will serve as the starting quarterback in his place.

Dolphins are downgrading Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per sources. Tagovailoa still is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can’t, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him. pic.twitter.com/jhNzzouK5F — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024

Huntley has an uninspiring career record of 4-8 as a starter, including going 1-2 in his three starts for Miami this season. In other words, going from Tagovailoa to Huntley would be a major downgrade for the Dolphins. But, like we said about the Colts, the Dolphins should still be able to pull out a win over the lowly Browns regardless of who the quarterback is, but doing so will be tougher without Tagovailoa.

All of this hinges on the Bengals besting the Broncos on Saturday afternoon. If Cincinnati loses, it won't matter who starts for Indianapolis and Miami, as the Bengals will already be eliminated from playoff contention. In fact, if the Broncos best the Bengals, all three of Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Miami will be eliminated from the postseason picture.