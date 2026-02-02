Bengals give Joe Burrow all the help he needs in trade-heavy mock draft

Joe Burrow can't deliver the Cincinnati Bengals' first-ever Super Bowl by himself, and the 2026 NFL Draft doesn't promise to bring in enough talent to get this franchise over the hump. However, it can serve as the foundation for success this coming year and well beyond.

Yes, this Bengals mock draft is designed to acquire some immediate-impact players. It's also an attempt to blend my own idealism with some of Cincinnati's penchant for drafting the younger, cheaper versions of projected veteran starters.

Countless examples abound of this phenomenon. Won't bore you with the details. We'll discuss each pick of this seven-round mock to drive that point home when appropriate.

Buckle up for this one, Who Dey Heads. We're trading down but glowing up.

2026 NFL Draft could be everything, everywhere, all at once for the Cincinnati Bengals

Succession plans, trade capital for all-in moves, and some small-school diamonds in the rough worth looking into. This is a fun one. Let's get to it.

Round 1, Pick 30 (via Broncos) — Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

TRADE — Bengals receive 30th pick, 62nd pick & 2027 1st-round pick from Denver for 10th pick

Can't seem to quit this guy. Just makes too much sense given that the Bengals drafted Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims in the first round in 2024. Monroe Freeling makes a lot of sense as a more athletic successor to current Cincinnati left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Not much else I can say here. Freeling has downright special movement skills. He's a stellar pass protector for Burrow's blind side. Get him out in space, and Freeling's sheer speed can annihilate anyone in his path.

Even though I wasn't so jazzed about the Mims pick at the time, I called him "Too Big to Fail" because of how gifted he is. I feel similarly about Freeling, who I have rated 13th overall at the minute. Big Board has changed quite a bit since this post, but nevertheless, for the sake of transparency...

Initial Top 115 2026 NFL Draft Big Board (plus one):



1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

2. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (Florida)

3. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

5. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

6. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

7. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio… — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) January 27, 2026

It'd be a bold strategy to give Sean Payton's reigning No. 1 seed Denver Broncos a top pick, but gaining a second-rounder in this draft and a 2027 first-round pick feels worth it. The PFF simulator approved the deal, don't come at me!

Personally? I'd leverage the fact that this draft class is deep at nose tackle and linebacker, and swap that 2027 pick for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vita Vea as he enters a contract year. The Bucs can draft Caleb Banks or Kayden McDonald at Pick 15 to get their new Vea, and pull a Lavonte David fill-in on Day 2.

Then, of course, the Bengals sign Vea to an extension as soon as he lands in Cincy. Who says no to that!?

The Bucs, probably, but a man can dream...

Round 2, Pick 41 — A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Some of the other top safety prospects are more box-oriented like Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman. The difference with A.J. Haulcy is that he's a true deep safety who can also seriously lay the wood as a big hitter.

Haulcy brings the ideal blend of physicality and coverage wherewithal that the Bengals need on the back end. He's the total package.

What's exciting about Haulcy's projection, too, is that he's experienced a steady ascent. He began his collegiate career at New Mexico, dominated as a freshman, transferred up to Houston and crushed it there. Then, this last year, he went to LSU and showed he could shine in the SEC, too.

That's my kind of party.

Round 2, Pick 62 (via Broncos) — Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Could I interest any of you in a leaner, meaner, more explosive version of Tyler Boyd? Introducing UConn wideout Skyler Bell, who has the flexibility to play outside or in the slot and would be an ideal WR3 fit in Cincinnati with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow hasn't had a true WR3 since Boyd's heyday was all finished. Bell could hit the ground running and be precisely that after a 2025 campaign that featured 101 receptions, 1,278 yards and 13 TDs.

One of the most noteworthy clips from the various NFL Draft All-Star showcases came in a Shrine Bowl practice, where Bell cooked this poor DB in space:

Good look at this play by @UConnFootball WR Skyler Bell.



Great job along the sideline in 1-on-1s to turn what should have been a short gain into a TD. https://t.co/Q3ugXfzEDX pic.twitter.com/ih3zxi3ep0 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 24, 2026

Round 3, Pick 72 — Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

This is a deep class of linebackers. It'd be downright disappointing to see the Bengals not come away with one. While Pitt's Kyle Louis is one major name to watch, Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez suits me just fine, too.

Rodriguez is a production machine. Always around the ball. If you're a linebacker and you finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting this past year, you might be doing something right.

Wanna know what his last 27 games in Lubbock looked like? Try this on for size: 255 combined tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and ten forced fumbles.

Tell me with a straight face that Rodriguez can't start immediately over Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

Read More: Senior Bowl gems Bengals should be all over in 2026 NFL Draft

Round 4, Pick 101 (via Titans) — Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

TRADE — Bengals receive 101st pick from Tennessee for DE Trey Hendrickson

So long to Trey Hendrickson. This would be a tag-and-trade situation. Few teams are better equipped to take Trey on at that price.

New Titans coach Robert Saleh will want a world-beater pass rusher to round out a defensive line that already stars T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons on the interior. I went a little conservative on the compensation, since Cincinnati has zero leverage.

Anyway, Sam Hecht shined during his Senior Bowl stint. He's an excellent pass protector who surrendered zero sacks and one QB hit in his last two seasons at Kansas State. Ideal fill-in for Ted Karras beginning in 2027. Miss me with the, "WHAT ABOUT MATT LEE!?" inquiries.

Was pretty impressed by Kansas OC Sam Hecht during the first @seniorbowl practice. Not sure I saw him lose a single rep



Fast, balanced footwork paired with some vice grip hands pic.twitter.com/Udg7ZMPrEG — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

Round 4, Pick 110 — Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Now we kick off a sequence of picks that could pay big dividends despite the humble draft status.

After blowing up Senior Bowl practices and recording two sacks in the game itself, Nadame Tucker proved he could play with the big boys in Mobile. Check out this strip sack and how fast he can deke his way around the edge.

Tucker transferred to Western Michigan in 2025 following a few obscure years at Houston. All he did was pile up 21 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

This is the type of juice Cincinnati needs off the edge. I'd expect a free-agent supplement at the defensive end spot. Someone who can jump in and start right away opposite Myles Murphy. A two-deep rotation of Tucker and Shemar Stewart would look mighty nice.

Round 6, Pick 188 — Landon Robinson, DL, Navy

Geno Atkins' former trainer compared Landon Robinson favorably to the Bengals' legendary interior pass rusher. Good enough for me.

You hear about "relentless motors" from certain prospects. Robinson personifies that to a T. In his last two years at Navy, he had 125 combined tackles (14 TFL) and 10.5 sacks. Per Bruce Feldman's Freaks List, the 6'0", 287-pound Robinson has hit 20.13 mph in sprints.

Do the math. That's a large human moving that fast. Can't equate to great times for opposing blockers. I wouldn't be surprised to see Robinson's stock soar well beyond Pick 188, but for now, he's considered well within range for the Bengals to snag him.

Round 6, Pick 198 — Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Time to develop a new QB behind Burrow. Jake Browning could be in for another year if the Bengals hit him with the restricted free agent tender. Beyond that, I'd love to see an investment in another backup.

Payton was the Senior Bowl MVP who obviously hails from an FCS powerhouse that produced top-three picks at quarterback in Carson Wentz and Trey Lance. Neither ultimately worked out in the NFL, but Payton is a different breed.

Comparing anyone to Taysom Hill is rather foolish. That said, Payton is 233 pounds and 6'3". Huge arm. Legit dual-threat ability. And well, based on this data, there are far worse QBs to take a flier on:

The only quarterback prospects since 2012 to average > 30.0 rushing ypg (removing sacks) and a big time throw rate when kept clean > 9.0% in their most productive college season..



🔘 Malik Willis, Liberty

🔘 Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

🔘 Cole Payton, North Dakota State

🔘 Jalen… pic.twitter.com/khf7kLU3hf — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) January 29, 2026

Round 7, Pick 226 — Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Will the Bengals extend DJ Turner this offseason? I hope so. If so, that leaves a tricky situation involving Dax Hill, who's a free agent in 2027.

Absent any other visible plan at the boundary cornerback position, I vote for a Day 3 investment in Charles Demmings. He made a huge impression at the Senior Bowl...and well, you just don't see dudes with these types of tools very often:

Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings is one of my favorite sleepers in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Press tech is tremendous and the kid can run with + length… 9 interceptions in career.



Expected to test well. Some numbers I’ve been told:



4.3 low forty

44” vert

11’3” broad — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) January 21, 2026

If Demmings tests that well, he's going at least a round earlier. I imagine the reality will be a bit more grounded. Nevertheless, dude sounds like a superhero. He could be the ultimate special teams ace before he's needed to get significant snaps at cornerback. Fine by me!

More Bengals News and Analysis