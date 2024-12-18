Bengals go the unorthodox route in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

With the playoffs still a possibility, the Cincinnati Bengals are walking the line between potentially owning a top-10 draft pick and playing meaningful football in January.

At the moment, Cincinnati would pick at no. 12 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but fans are hoping that pick turns later in a matter of weeks.

Now, with the team's current standing and needs, it's never too early to look ahead. After all, there are some clear holes within this roster. But, which way do the Bengals go this offseason if things were to stay the way they are?

Let's try and dive into what would be an intriguing first round, to say the least, in our latest mock.

The Bengals kick off this 3-Round 2025 mock draft with a trade and a polarizing pick

The Bengals kick this draft off by making a trade with Washington, obtaining some serious capital in return for moving back nine spots.

There is an unwritten rule when it comes to the tight end position. If they played for the Iowa Hawkeyes, you should draft them. Now, Penn State? They're becoming a close second, and Tyler Warren is next in line to make a jump from Nittany Lion to NFL starter.

The Bengals have drafted a first-round tight end just three times in their franchise's history; twice since 2010 (Tyler Eifert and Jermaine Gresham). This time, Cincy is hoping they strike gold with Warren.

Now, this isn't the splash pick fans might be wanting, especially for a team that's starving on the defensive side of the ball -- but don't worry, that's coming. Warren, though, ensures the Bengals finally solidify the position once and for all. And, it gives Joe Burrow yet another weapon in this already-potent offense featuring Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Assuming the Bengals work out a way to keep Higgins, alongside Chase, this offense could be borderline-unstoppable after Warren starts to develop and break out. The 6-foot-6 Warren is widely-viewed as the draft's top receiving tight end prospect.

With their second-round pick, the Bengals find some much-needed help on the defensive side by getting what ends up being a fantastic value at pick no. 44. Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson very well might end up being a first-round pick, but he fell in this instance.

Jackson has immense size standing 6-foot-7, possessing a lot of strength and a high motor. He's got plenty of room to add more to his frame, too, but he's already a menace. He isn't the fastest at his position, but he's a force to be reckoned with.

With that extra second-round pick this year, from Washington, the Bengals go out and get an interior starter for the offensive line in Georgia guard Tate Ratledge. As one of the best interior prospects in his class, Ratledge comes in with a physical demeanor that holds up well in both facets of the offense. He'll be a Day 1 starter, no problem.

In Round 3, the Bengals go back to the defensive side and try adding depth to their secondary with a potential starter in Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong. The secondary has been an issue for Cincinnati for a little while now, and Strong brings a long-limbed athlete to the fold who will, at the very least, give the Bengals some excellent depth here.

Strong stands six feet tall and is a clear outside cornerback with top-tier ball skills.