The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten some good news over the past couple weeks as they've routed the Dolphins and Cardinals. However, Cincinnati franchise lore could use a little work, so any movement on that front is a welcome development.

Well it turns out that one long-time Hall of Fame snub could be, at long last, getting his bust in Canton as an enshrinee next year.

Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026 have been revealed. Now us Who Dey Heads wait to see if justice is served via committee!

Bengals All-Pro right tackle Willie Anderson named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for class of 2026

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the expected news that right tackle Willie Anderson will be in the running to be one of five Hall of Fame inductees.

The finalists for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/YAFxhMCH1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2025

Anderson has been snubbed for many years. Just listen to Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, of Pittsburgh Steelers fame. He got a close look at Anderson for years of divisional matchups, and couldn't have a more glowing endorsement of the man's Canton candidacy.

🏈 PUT WILLIE ANDERSON IN HOF 🐅



71 seconds of @ProFootballHOF endorsements from current HOF’ers for Bengals legend Willie Anderson. #JungleToTheHall



More than deserving.



- 13 year career (180 starts)

- 2000s All-Decade Team

- Allowed 16 sacks in his entire career

- 2022… pic.twitter.com/SxkcFvzTpx — Bengal Jim & Friends (@bengaljims_BTR) December 23, 2025

Anderson was the classic, more or less linear success story in the NFL. A top-10 draft pick out of Auburn in 1996. Proceeds to be a quality starter for many seasons. Getting Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition proved elusive, though, as Anderson waited for those distinctions until 2003 and 2004 respectively.

Rattling off three consecutive first-team All-Pro bids is not an easy feat. Doing so is all the more impressive while playing for a team that only went to the playoffs once. That was a one-and-done exit in the penultimate year of Anderson's 12 seasons in Cincinnati.

There's no question Anderson is deserving. It's a matter of whether he can beat out some other exceptional players to get that Canton bust.

Drew Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, full stop. Luke Kuechly is the best linebacker of my lifetime. Larry Fitzgerald is second all-time in receptions behind only Jerry Rice. Darren Woodson was a three-time first-team All-Pro safety, and a three-time Super Bowl champ.

So yeah, some very strong candidates. Brees and Fitz are all but locks to be first-ballot Hall of Famers. Then it gets crowded quickly to make enough room for Anderson.

The wait has been agonizing. Since it's been so long, perhaps the Selection Committee will wise up and give Anderson the nod.

