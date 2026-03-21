Bengals' hated foe may be zeroing in on franchise QB in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have a massive built-in advantage in the AFC North division. When healthy, Joe Burrow is the best pure passing quarterback, and unlike two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, he doesn't rely heavily on his legs to produce at an elite level.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten Burrow time and again. The clock is ticking on building a bona fide contender around him, and the Bengals' corresponding urgency is lackluster.

It doesn't even feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers are the defending division champs, but they are. As new head coach Mike McCarthy awaits Aaron Rodgers' decision, Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on an intriguing, potential long-term QB from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Impressive QB prospect Cole Payton earns pre-draft visit with Steelers

North Dakota State's Cole Payton hails from a program that produced top-three pick at quarterback in Carson Wentz and Trey Lance.

Say what you will about how their NFL careers panned out, but the Bison program is an FCS powerhouse. Beyond QBs, they've also produced Christian Watson, Grey Zabel, Cody Mauch, and other quality prospects — including this year with Payton and Trey's brother, Bryce Lance.

Payton is rising in prominence during the pre-draft process, and has scored a top 30 visit from the Steelers, who are in obvious need whether Rodgers plays or not in 2026.

You can't help but be impressed with how Payton carries himself and is framing his narrative as a one-year FCS starter. Look no further than his interview after North Dakota State's pro day, where he confirmed his visit with Pittsburgh, and doubled down on his take that he'd rather be a one-year starter for the Bison than a multi-year starter elsewhere.

"I expected to be here. And it's because I stayed at a place like NDSU, and trusted the process, and played in a pro-style offense."

From @NDSUfootball Pro Day: Cole Payton (@ColePayton9) shares what the pre-draft process has been like and what is next - off to Pittsburgh for a workout



Payton's Pro Day measurables (per NDSU):



Hand: 10”

Arm: 33”

Wing: 78 1/2”

Height: 6’2 3/8”

Weight: 237 lbs



Bench: DNP… pic.twitter.com/44CTp8LcTC — Ryan Bowlin (@rybo_2) March 19, 2026

Whatever leap in competition Payton is making in the NFL, he does have years of exposure to a pro-style system that should help with the steep professional learning curve. What also helps is Payton's eye-popping physical tools.

Although Payton's release is a little elongated, the ball explodes out of his left hand. The southpaw signal-caller hit the Combine at 6'3", 232 pounds and ran a 4.56 40-yard dash. He showed off a 40-inch vertical leap, too, and posted a respectable 7.12-second 3-cone drill.

For a little context on that latter figure, which highlights explosiveness, short-area quickness and change of direction, Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (5'10", 185 pounds) ran a 4.31 40 and a 7.2 flat 3-cone.

Payton's speed shows up on the field, too.

6⃣1⃣ yards. To. The. House.



Cole Payton is electric. pic.twitter.com/QqOnO3RHwX — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) September 9, 2023

And, for a little more context, Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen ran a 4.75 40 and a 6.9 3-cone at 6'5", 237 pounds. So Payton has a comparable frame, comparable quicks, and superior straight-line speed, for the haters saying he ripped off the long TD run above against Maine. I mean he did, but that doesn't discredit Payton's dual-threat playmaking ability.

And this guy really is a true "DUAL" guy. One might believe at first glance that Payton's 72% completion rate in 2025 was inflated by a bunch of dinking and dunking. Umm, not so much. He actually flourished throwing the ball deep downfield while under pressure.

The only QB prospects since 2012 with an accurate pass rate under pressure > 55.0% and a BTT% from a clean pocket > 7.0% in their 'best' college season..



🔘 Cole Payton, North Dakota State

🔘 Jameis Winston, Florida State

🔘 Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

🔘 Russell Wilson, Wisconsin

🔘… pic.twitter.com/iXXTbc9H0t — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) March 6, 2026

Pretty decent company there! Three No. 1 overall picks and Russell Wilson. Hello. Speaking of Wilson and our beloved Joe Burrow, if you give Payton time in the pocket, he can really capitalize in the intermediate area of the field — similar to Russ and Joe Shiesty at their collegiate apexes.

The only QB prospects since 2012 with an intermediate (10-19 yards) accuracy rate > 60.0% and a big time throw rate when kept clean > 7.0% in their 'best' college season..



🔘 Cole Payton, North Dakota State

🔘 Russell Wilson, Wisconsin

🔘 Joe Burrow, LSU pic.twitter.com/iESN9KTlzi — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) March 6, 2026

In fact, Russell Wilson's personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, ran the show at Payton's pro day, and couldn't have endorsed him more strongly. Heaps knows what a franchise QB looks like, just saying!

Cole Payton put on a show today at his Pro Day! Cole ripped the ball going 52/54. He checked all of the boxes today and displayed why he is one of the best QBs in this draft.



One team is going to land a future franchise QB. pic.twitter.com/JIDsqDNFBL — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) March 19, 2026

Mike McCarthy is celebrated as the ultimate QB guru. If anyone can get it out of Payton, it's probably him. Longtime draft expert Todd McShay is aboard the Cole Payton hype train as well.

I’ll be surprised if he isn’t… Payton is QB3 IMO. https://t.co/vFEmVDc5Q8 — Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 20, 2026

Not gonna lie, Todd, I have Payton as QB2. Happy to be proven wrong by Alabama's Ty Simpson, or another prospect, if Payton does indeed wind up in a Steelers uniform.

Considering the Bengals let a quadragenarian Rodgers scramble all over the place last season like he was in his prime, I shudder to think how they'd try to contain Payton as a runner. That's why this impending draft is critical for Cincinnati, too. Better find an impact defender in the first two rounds!