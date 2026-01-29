Bengals have connections to perfect free agent who'd upgrade the defense

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the 2026 offseason in a familiar spot: coming off an underwhelming season because of injuries on the offensive side of the ball and poor play on the defensive side of it. While the Bengals can only hope star quarterback Joe Burrow will be available for the entire 2026 season, they will go to work this offseason to try to put together a quality defense.

Cincinnati is equipped with the 10th-overall pick in the draft, where the franchise may be able to select an elite prospect like safety Caleb Downs. While getting immediate contributors in the draft would be phenomenal, the Bengals must first capitalize in free agency. That’s when the team will have the opportunity to add productive veteran defenders.

One name the franchise could have its sights set on is New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis. The veteran is set to enter free agency this offseason, and while New Orleans has been his home for the last eight years, some recent comments from the linebacker makes it clear he's open to joining a new team.

It sure sounds like Saints LB Demario Davis is open to testing the free agent market 👀@demario__davis | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tDr5m5rmZH — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 27, 2026

Bengals could target Demario Davis in free agency, who seems ready to explore the market

In a Tuesday appearance on the Up & Adams show, the 37-year-old linebacker said he will be returning to the NFL next season.

When host Kay Adams pressed him about saying the NFL and not the Saints, Davis explained that all options are open. He went on to talk about the kind of team that could use him, detailing a franchise with a need for a veteran leader at linebacker and on the defensive side of the ball in general. The Bengals certainly fit that profile.

Davis has connections in Cincinnati that could lead him to the Bengals. The team’s current linebacker coach is Mike Hodges, who coached the Saints’ linebackers for five seasons before coming to Cincinnati. Hodges is a huge fan of Davis, and would love to have him leading his linebacker room once again.

The two-time Pro Bowl linebacker recently turned 37 years old, but he’s coming off the most productive season of his career.

Playing all 17 games, he recorded 143 tackles, six for a loss, half a sack, and two forced fumbles. He led a Saints defense that saw a lot of young players improve, and they point to Davis as a great leader. While New Orleans would probably love to welcome him back, the Bengals should try and get him to a new team.

