The Cincinnati Bengals already have several positions they need to address once the offseason truly gets underway, which is now on the horizon as the legal tampering period begins on March 10th.

With Germaine Pratt's trade request and his looming departure from the Queen City, another hole has opened up on the roster, this time at linebacker. While Akeem Davis-Gaither and Joe Bachie have been reliable depth pieces for years now, and younger players at the position like Maema Njongmeta and Shaka Heyward showed some flash in 2024, it would be best for the Bengals seek out a starting-caliber LB in free agency and/or an interesting prospect through the draft.

Here, we'll be looking at the second option. There are a lot of interesting linebackers in this draft class. Even on Day 3 of the draft you have potential targets like Cody Simon out of Ohio State or Jay Higgins from Iowa projected to still be available. So, here are three linebacker prospects, one for each of the first three rounds, that the Bengals should start looking at.

First round (No. 17 overall): Jalon Walker, Georgia

Unsurprisingly, the 2024 Dick Butkus Award winner for most outstanding linebacker in college football is considered to be LB1 in this draft. Jalon Walker played three seasons at Georgia, having his best year in 2024, accumulating 60 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Time spent at Edge throughout his collegiate career has allowed Walker to refine his pass-rushing abilities; something the Bengals need more of from everyone on the defensive line not named Trey Hendrickson. This allows for some versatility in that department, as Walker could line up as a traditional edge on some snaps, and blitz from his linebacker position on others.

Having someone they could move around in between plays could help disrupt opponents' passing attacks better than they did this past year, as they ranked 22nd in opposing passing yards allowed.

Speaking of disrupting opponents' passing attacks, Walker, while he didn't record any interceptions during his time at Georgia, has been praised by scouts for his abilities in zone coverage. The Bengals' defense struggled in coverage overall throughout the year, but it felt like over the middle was especially a problem, so bringing in Walker could amend that.

Projected to go in the early-to-mid first round, Walker could fall to No. 17, and if he does then he might get a call from Coach Zac Taylor.

Second round (No. 49 overall): Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

While Walker is the consensus LB1 at the moment, there is an argument to be made for Alabama's Jihaad Campbell. Also spending three years at the collegiate level before declaring for the NFL Draft, Campbell put together an incredible season in his final year with the Crimson Tide. He amassed 117 total tackles, 5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

In contrast to Germaine Pratt, who struggled to bring down ballcarriers this season with an 11.2% missed tackle percentage, Campbell was a surefire tackler during his 2024 campaign at Alabama. Like Walker, he would add versatility to the Bengals' pass rush and he's also solid in coverage, two things that Cincinnati needs more of on defense.

For the cherry on top, there are no major concerns with health or a lengthy injury history to sweat over, as he missed just one game in his collegiate career with a knee injury.

Jihaad Campbell and Micah Parsons are the only 2 LBs since 2015 w/ a career college profile in this range:



➖80+ tackles/season

➖Havoc rate > 10%

➖Pass rush win rate > 13%

➖Missed tackle rate < 7%



Size and testing will look similar also. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) February 23, 2025

Overall, Campbell is an interesting prospect and would be a great choice if the Bengals want to draft a linebacker in the second round. However, he's projected to go early in the second round, and some even have mocked him in the first.

So, for the Bengals to draft him, they'll have to hope he either falls to No. 49 or take him earlier than what most think he'll go at No. 17. They could also trade up for a better pick in the 2nd, but that's not really in line with what Cincinnati's front office usually does.

Third round (No. 81 overall): Barrett Carter, Clemson

Spending four years at Clemson, Barrett Carter cemented himself as a coverage linebacker worthy of NFL scouts' attention. During his collegiate career, Carter recorded three interceptions and 21 passes defended. In his senior year, he had a personal-best 82 combined tackles alongside 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended.

Although most of his promise comes from his coverage skills, his athleticism has also been highlighted by analysts, as he is able to cover tight ends and running backs in the passing game effectively.

The people over at NFL Draft Buzz even say he "Fires downhill like a heat-seeking missile,". But, as mouth-watering as athleticism is at the linebacker position, there's a reason Carter is projected to fall to the 3rd round.

For one, his measurables stick out-- and not in a good way. He only weighs 230 lbs, which is in the 15th percentile for linebackers in this draft. If he doesn't bulk up, Carter could have difficulty breaking off and getting past blocks, especially against the monstrous O-Linemen across the league.

Carter has been mocked anywhere from the 2nd to 4th round, so we'll split it down the middle and call him a third-rounder. Of course, this could change in the coming weeks, so it's hard to say whether or not he'll be there by the 81st pick. If he is, and the Bengals haven't drafted or signed anyone else at the position, then they should take a shot on Clemson alum.