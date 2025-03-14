Bengals' hefty price tag for a potential Ja'Marr Chase extension revealed

Last month, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said that the team was prepared to make star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

"He [Chase] is going to end up being the number one paid non-quarterback in the league," Tobin said. "We're there. let's get it done."

Those comments came before Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett became the highest-paid non-QB in history on a contract that will pay him $40 million annually. But, despite that development, the Bengals still plan to keep their word to Chase regarding the highest-paid non-QB distinction.

The Bengals still plan to make Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the expectation around the NFL is that a potential extension for Chase will average somewhere in the range of $40.1 million to $41 million per year, effectively topping Garrett's contract and giving Chase the highest-paid non-QB crown.

The Bengals have reportedly made some serious progress on an extension not just for Chase, but also for fellow star receiver Tee Higgins, who could command close to $30 million a year on a new deal. It will certainly be pricey, but both of those guys could be staying in Cincinnati on new, hefty long-term contracts.

$40 million-plus is a lot to pay any player, but if anyone deserves it based on production, it's Chase, who turned in one of the best seasons from a wide receiver in recent memory in 2024.

Chase won the vaunted Triple Crown by leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). He was named First-Team All Pro and was a finalist for the Offensive Player of the Year award as a result of his productive play. He was also named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl to start his career.