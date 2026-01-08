Bengals hiring Mike McDaniel would unleash Joe Burrow's full potential

The Cincinnati Bengals aren't exactly known for innovative offensive architecture — nor do they need exotic schemes to thrive with Joe Burrow at quarterback. When you have a coach on the field like Burrow and elite weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, why get too cute?

Well, what if there was a way to unlock new levels of the Bengals' already-potent offense? Fired Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel represents an agent of change who represents that way.

Could it actually happen? McDaniel to Cincy!? Let's dive in.

Mike McDaniel is a non-obvious but perfect catalyst to maximize Joe Burrow's prime

Now, McDaniel landing with the Bengals would be contingent upon current offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher taking a job elsewhere. Since Zac Taylor calls the plays in Cincinnati, Pitcher may make a technical lateral move to another team, if not a head coaching position, so that he can take charge of the play sheet.

McDaniel has flourished under Kyle Shanahan as a non-play-caller before, yet he's proven so adept at it, that he's the one man who Taylor might consider handing the reins to. Regardless, there are so many ways McDaniel could help the Bengals vault back into Super Bowl contention.

Although McDaniel to the Bengals may seem like a bit of an odd match on paper, allow me to explain why it actually would work wonders.

Read More: Bengals rival requests head coaching interview in laughably desperate move

Before he rebuilt Tua Tagovailoa's career and valmorphanized him into the NFL's leading passer two seasons ago, McDaniel made his hay as a schematic genius in the running game. We saw that on full display this season in Miami as De'Von Achane ran wild in spite of lackluster quarterback play.

The Bengals' offensive line is getting a little more athletic as the years go by. They actually have the personnel up front to execute more of McDaniel's zone blocking schemes. As things stand in Cincinnati, the rushing attack could stand to be a lot more multiple. McDaniel provides that in spades with his endless encyclopedia of creative play designs.

Also helping the case for Taylor and McDaniel to join forces is the fact that they come from a similar-ish coaching tree. Taylor worked under Sean McVay for the Rams, and McDaniel was with McVay in Washington amid his long partnership with Kyle Shanahan.

There's some connective tissue and likely mutual understanding that'd make a Taylor-McDaniel partnership viable, even with some obvious personality and football/philosophical differences.

All due respect to Taylor's coaching acumen, he comes across as someone who's kind of just along for the ride, as Joe Burrow's brilliance kind of carries the Bengals to the greatness they achieve.

If you could somehow meld together what Burrow does well, with a more diversified menu of running plays to plum for, who knows how much better Joe Shiesty could become? I would opine that he could become pretty great. Greater than he already is. Great enough to overcome any and all other team deficiencies to finally deliver a Lombardi Trophy to the Bengals franchise.

And put yourself in McDaniel's shoes. What better QB is there to work with than Joe Burrow to rebuild your resume for a season or two? If McDaniel helps Cincinnati win a Super Bowl, he'll be the hottest head coach candidate in recent memory.

I love me some Coach Pitch, but shoot, I've talked myself into Mike McDaniel as the new Bengals OC way too much. Alas, 'tis but a pipe dream until it's not.

More Bengals News and Analysis