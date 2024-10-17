Bengals injury report ahead of Week 7 game vs. Browns provides major reason for optimism
The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that has been plagued by injury issues all season, dating back to training camp. They already have several key contributors sidelined for the rest of the current campaign including Dax Hill, Trent Brown and Jaxson Kirkland, and several others have missed time.
Bengals have a light injury report for game against Browns
An extensive injury report has been a weekly theme for the Bengals, but their injury report ahead of their Week 7 meeting with the rival Cleveland Browns provides a major reason for optimism. Only four players were listed on the first report of the week: Joe Burrow, DJ Turner II, D.J. Ivey and Kris Jenkis.
Three of those four players -- Burrow, Ivy and Jenkins -- were full participants, which means they are very likely to play in the game. In Burrow's case, he has been on the injury report every week with the injury listed as "Right wrist," following the season-ending wrist injury that required surgery that he suffered last season. He's played in every game so far, and his status isn't in doubt.
Turner was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury, so hopefully he trends in the right direction for the rest of the week. Overall, it's Cincinnati's lightest injury report of the season so far, which is good news for a team in need of a second consecutive win.
Meanwhile. Cleveland's first injury report for the week is extensive and features a whopping 15 players, including defensive end Myles Garrett, linebacker Jordan Hicks and a trio of running backs -- Jerome Ford, D'Onta Freeman and Nick Chubb, who is expected to make his season debut in the contest. Chubb has been known to give Cincinnati problems in the past, so his return is a bit of a concern.
Obviously not all 15 players listed on Cleveland's initial injury report will miss the game, but the Browns certainly appear to be a bit more banged up than the Bengals heading into the contest, at least in terms of active players. Cleveland also just traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills for draft compensation, so that's one less weapon that Cincinnati will have to worry about.
If the Bengals are able to take advantage of their relatively healthy status for the game in Cleveland, they should be able to walk away with their second straight win.