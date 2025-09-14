Bengals' Jake Browning proved why he has that dawg in him after Joe Burrow injury

Oh did the Cincinnati Bengals' outlook ever look bleak when Joe Burrow writhed on the turf after leaving Week 2's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury. Then, Jake Browning came to the rescue.

It sure wasn't a flawless performance from the Bengals' backup quarterback. Browning put the ball in harm's way often, tossing three interceptions to keep the Jags' spirits alive as he otherwise proved effective at moving the ball.

However, when the chips were down and it mattered most, Browning finished on an absolute heater. Whether it was his performance down the stretch, or how he fared in the postgame presser, this man looked the part of a franchise quarterback for a magical afternoon.

Jake Browning leads game-winning drive, drops mic at the podium

Browning went a scorching 9-for-10 on the final drive as a passer, and raised up to reach the ball over the goal line for the winning touchdown in the Bengals' 31-27 win.

Just an outstanding job on a gutsy call, as Browning put his body on the line to get that final yard and secure the Bengals' first 2-0 start of the Zac Taylor era.

But Browning might've been even better on the mic afterwards. Easy to say when someone throws three picks in not even a full start. Nevertheless, even after those reckless giveaways, get a load of what Browning had to say once the score was final.

Jake Browning the legend, lives on.



His mindset on the final drive after throwing three picks: “Being a little delusional, and aggressive as the moment calls for it.”#Bengals | @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/MyYcpik6eG — Regan Holgate (@HolgateRegan) September 14, 2025

If that doesn't show you that Jake Browning has that DAWG in him, I'm not sure what ever would. Burrow went down with that brutal wrist injury a little over halfway through the 2023 campaign.

Unclear if the rest of the NFL has collective amnesia about that. In any event, Browning balled out in Burrow's stead, including a Monday Night Football performance for the ages in Jacksonville that left the Jaguars not quite the same after that.

"Delusional" is a good way to summarize the type of confidence and intestinal fortitude Browning must have. To go undrafted out of the University of Washington, cling on to fringe backup jobs and practice squads, get his shot in 2023, and not earn a starting chance elsewhere? There's a reason the Bengals didn't let him loose as an exclusive rights free agent. They know he can play at a high level when called upon.

While I'm as alarmed as any Bengals supporter about Burrow's outlook and his overall health in the bigger picture of his career, Browning is more than capable of holding his own in the meantime. The delusional confidence that's allowed him to hang in the NFL, solidify himself as Burrow's No. 2, and not flinch in the midst of three-interception adversity is just the type of leader Cincinnati needs right now.

I'm actually bullish on how much Browning can improve with more reps and playing time, provided Burrow's injury keeps him out for more than a week or two, which looks likely. Big props to Jake for hanging tough, continuing to sling it, and marching the Bengals 90 yards for a victory.

And, you know, for being a DAWG. How's this for a drop-the-mic stat!?

Game-winning drives since 2023



Jake Browning - 3

Joe Burrow - 2 https://t.co/nqPJ0M4olR — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) September 14, 2025

