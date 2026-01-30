Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins remain atop exclusive playoff receiving list

With the Super Bowl matchup set between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins spots on a specific list of most playoff receiving yards are safe for another season.

Unfortunately, Higgins and Chase have not had many opportunities to add to their postseason totals over the past three seasons, as the Cincinnati Bengals have failed to make the playoffs since their appearance in the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

While it is too late to add to the under-25 stat, we hope they can make inroads into the all-time list.

Where Higgins and Chase rank among young playoff stars

The 33rd Team listed players with the most playoff receiving yards before turning 25 years old since 2000.

On the list, Chase’s 588 and Higgins’ 457 playoff receiving yards rank first and fourth, respectively.

Since 2000, players with the most playoff receiving yards before turning 25 years old:



🥇 Ja'Marr Chase - 588

🥈 Puka Nacua - 489 (turns 25 in May)

🥉 Gabe Davis - 474

🏅 Tee Higgins - 457

🏅 Hakeem Nicks - 444 pic.twitter.com/y4bmRvzUjW — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 23, 2026

Not only are Chase and Higgins in rare air individually, but they are also the only set of teammates in the top 5.

Who could have threatened the record, and who still might

Chase’s closest threat this postseason came from Rams’ wideout, Puka Nacua. His 489 postseason receiving yards are good enough for second place.

However, after the Rams fell short in the NFC Championship Game, Nacua can’t challenge Chase for the crown because he will turn 25 in May. If the Rams had advanced, Nacua surely would have surpassed Chase.

On the heels of everyone on this list is Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has 172 playoff receiving yards, with the Super Bowl versus the New England Patriots to go.

If JSN has a big game and Seattle can maintain their success next year, the 23-year-old JSN could find himself on this list this time next year.

Catching the GOATs?

Both Higgins and Chase have a long way to go if they want to catch Jerry Rice’s watershed mark of 2,245 playoff reception yards.

Rice recorded 11 catches and 215 of his playoff yards against the Bengals in the heartbreaking Super Bowl 23.

Second on the all-time list is University of Cincinnati’s own, and Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, with 2,078 yards. He ranks first among all tight ends.

173 of Kelce’s postseason yards came against the Bengals on 17 receptions in their two Conference Championship Game meetings.

Nevertheless, before Cincinnati’s dynamic duo can think about catching Rice or Kelce, they, and the Bengals, must get back to the playoffs.

Hopefully, their offseason moves in the draft and free agency will get them closer to the playoffs, thereby giving Higgins, Chase, and the organization opportunities to climb closer to Rice’s and Kelce’s postseason success.

More Bengals News and Analysis