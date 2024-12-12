Bengals' Joe Burrow addresses break-in at his home
While Joe Burrow was busy beating the Dallas Cowboys, 27-20, on Monday Night Football, his Ohio-area home was broken into. This was big news, as several other star athletes, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, also recently had their homes burglarized.
Burrow preemptively addressed the situation with media members on Wednesday, and the star quarterback understandably opted not to share any additional details. He was already unhappy with the amount of information that was out there.
Joe Burrow laments lack of privacy following home break-in
"So obviously everybody has heard what has happened," Burrow said. "I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share. So that's all I got to say about that.
"We live a public life, and one of my least favorite parts of that is the lack of privacy, and that has been difficult for me to deal with in my entire career," he added. "Still learning, but I understand it's the life that we choose, doesn't make it any any easier to deal with."
Burrow is a notoriously private person, so it definitely has to be difficult to have some aspects of his personal and private life out there for public consumption. We'll respect the star quarterback by not dwelling on the situation or sharing any speculation. No one was hurt during the situation, which is the good news. Moving forward, hopefully Burrow will upgrade his security system and get back to focusing on football.
Burrow and the Bengals will be back in action in Week 15 when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans. The star quarterback is dealing with some left knee soreness following the win over the Cowboys, but he'll still be out on the field against the Titans to continue his stellar 2024 campaign.