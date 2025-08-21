Bengals' Joe Burrow earns legitimate Tom Brady comparison from Patriots legend

NFL teams often only go as far as their quarterbacks can carry them. That's certainly true when it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow.

Anyone who says Tom Brady isn't the greatest quarterback of all-time doesn't know ball. Even if TB12 himself can be overly critical of Burrow and other elite QBs of the current era, he has set the standard for what excellent looks like as a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Patrick Mahomes is the closest to Brady in terms of career accomplishments and accolades. Until Burrow, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen can knock Mahomes' Chiefs off the AFC throne, anyone will be hard-pressed to come anywhere near Brady's stratosphere.

However, at least in terms of play style and ability to elevate those around him, one New England Patriots legend who served as Brady's go-to receiver for many years sees a lot of the GOAT in Burrow.

Julian Edelman likens Joe Burrow to Tom Brady in pro-Bengals rant

In his Dudes On Dudes podcast with Rob Gronkowski, longtime Patriots wideout Julian Edelman celebrates the legacy of the NFL and won't pass up the chance to compare and contrast players. Edelman was part of three New England Super Bowl-winning teams, even once earning MVP honors in The Big Game.

So if anyone knows what GOAT behavior looks like up close and personal, it's Julian Edelman. That's why his ringing endorsement and optimism for what the 2025 Bengals can be under Burrow's leadership is so noteworthy to document here:

"I’m excited for the Bengals and Joe Burrow. I wanna see him dice it up. watch him play, he kind of reminds me of Tom. Even the way he throws the ball, sometimes he looks like young, athletic Tom. He's so over the top, and just his numbers were fascinating last year, and they didn't make the playoffs. […] They’ve really been kind of clean this offseason. They played in the preseason game. Ja’Marr Chase looked like a monster. Joe Burrow looked like a surgeon, with that precision over there, hitting the defense left and right. Going out in the preseason, looking how you're supposed to freaking look. That's what he did — and that's what I wanted to see. And that's why I think they're gonna win more than two games in September this year."

Jules is all in on Burrow and the Bengals this year🏈🤯 pic.twitter.com/edOo0K2zFL — DudesOnDudes (@DudesOnDudesPod) August 21, 2025

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky recently put out some QB rankings of his own that measure the key attributes for what makes the NFL's field generals most successful. Burrow was first on Orlovsky's list when it came to decision-making, ball placement, throwing mechanics, and pocket presence.

All those elements, combined with Burrow's knack for off-schedule plays and underrated arm strength, add up to what I believe is the best QB in the world. Anyone is welcome to debate me. The separation between Burrow and the other Big Three signal-callers is minimal. I just feel like the degree of difficulty Burrow plays high-level football at far exceeds that Mahomes-Jackson-Allen trio.

Edelman must recognize that to some degree as he provides this take. Granted, Jackson, Allen and even Mahomes are bigger dual threats than Burrow when it comes to running the ball. It's just that, from a pure ability to play the quarterback position and put the ball where he wants it, when he has to, it's hard to argue that Burrow isn't a cut above the rest.

Just to reiterate: Joe Burrow is far, far away from Tom Brady. The 2025 season is another opportunity for Joe Brrr to draw closer, but that means Super Bowl-or-bust expectations. Playing for a perpetual underdog team doesn't make things easy, but if anyone can handle that type of pressure and scrutiny, it's Burrow.

