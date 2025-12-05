Bengals' Joe Burrow lands atop a list no QB wants to be on

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has taken too many sacks in his NFL career. The penultimate one he took cost him a major turf toe injury in Week 2 that he only returned from to play on Thanksgiving.

One nemesis Burrow and many other QBs haven't been able to shake over the years is Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett. Facing that man twice a season sounds terrifying.

Even though the Browns continue to Brown all over themselves, their past No. 1 overall pick in Garrett has dominated when he's faced Burrow more often than pretty much any other opponent.

Joe Burrow reigns supreme with Lamar Jackson as most-sacked quarterback by Browns legend Myles Garrett

FanSided's own Adam Fromal put together comprehensive lists of Myles Garrett's sack-related achievements for the Browns-affiliated Dawg Pound Daily. Chief among them was who Garrett has gotten to the most.

The leaders in the clubhouse aren't exactly a surprise. Burrow and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson top the lineup at 12 sacks apiece, followed by Justin Fields and Russell Wilson (six sacks each).

Both of the latter players quarterbacked the Steelers last season, and obviously Burrow and Jackson are AFC North QBs as well. Garrett gets a crack at his divisional foes more than any other team. He clearly takes full advantage.

Witnessing Burrow take such a beating from Garrett over the years hasn't been easy. For the most part, Cincinnati has struggled to keep Joe Brrr upright for much of his career. Despite this year's season opener resulting in a 17-16 victory, Garrett had his way with the Bengals' o-line, harassing Burrow all afternoon. How about these two straight plays in the final quarter?

you knew it was coming eventually 🤷#CINvsCLE on FOX & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/z1ABg6csn9 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 7, 2025

Garrett stunted to break free inside on a pass Burrow completed and absolutely rocked him in the pocket. Could almost not believe Joey B popped up from that one, but that's just another example of why he's built different as the kids say.

So it's sort of a dubious "honor" to be a quarterback who headlines any list of Myles Garrett's accolades, but at the same time, he's the best pass rusher of his generation in my opinion. There's a big gap between him and anyone else right now. As dumpster fire-y as the Browns are, everyone fan, peer, and anyone around the NFL without a real axe to grind respects Garrett's greatness — Burrow included.

Feel free to request a trade again, Myles. Don't need to keep seeing you in the division. Go win somewhere else!

