Bengals' Joe Burrow reveals his favorite foods on Thanksgiving
Like many individuals across the country, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is excited about what he's going to eat on Thanksgiving this year. While speaking with media members after practice on the day before the annual holiday, Burrow broke down his menu, which includes ham, green bean casserole, and of course some pumpkin pie.
It sounds like Burrow is into the classics when it comes to his Thanksgiving plate, although his preference for ham over turkey could cause some traditionalists to raise an eyebrow.
Joe Burrow would like to get to play on Thanksgiving at some point
But, while Burrow is excited about eating well and presumably watching some football on Thanksgiving this year, he also shared that he would love an opportunity to play on Turkey Day (or on Christmas) at some point in his career.
The Bengals have only played on Thanksgiving once in franchise history. Their lone Thanksgiving appearance came back in 2010 in a 26-10 loss to the New York Jets. Similarly, the Bengals have also only ever played once on Christmas. Their lone Christmas appearance occurred in 1989 when the Bengals and Minnesota Vikings squared off on Monday Night Football. The Vikings won the game 29-21.
This year, if anybody on the Bengals deserves to kick back and enjoy the holiday it's Burrow, as he's basically put the team on his back all season. The star quarterback is leading the league in touchdowns tosses on the season with 27, and he's third in total passing yards. Cincinnati's struggles aren't on him, at all.
If anything, the Bengals are holding Burrow back from getting all of the recognition that he rightfully deserves. If Cincinnati's overall record was better, Burrow would be getting a lot more MVP buzz. But, football is a team sport, and a whole team effort will be needed if the Bengals are going to salvage the season. Hopefully all the players are able to enjoy some time with family and then lock in for a crucial matchup with the Steelers on Sunday.