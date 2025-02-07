Bengals' Joe Burrow wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year for second time

For the second time in his career, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

Burrow bounced back in a major way after suffering a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery last year. Cincinnati's star signal-caller led the entire league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43). He also became just the third quarterback in history to have over 4,500 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions (Burrow had nine). Legends Tom Brady (2007) and Aaron Rodgers (2011) were the first two players to post such stats.

Upon accepting the hardware, Burrow admitted that it wasn't necessarily an award that one aims to win multiple times in a career, but he acknowledged that he was proud of all of the hard work that he put in to return so strong from an injury.

"I wouldn't say this is necessarily an award you want to be nominated for two times," Burrow said. "But I'm proud of the work in that I've put to come back from these injuries that I seem to face every year.

"Fortunately, I'm healthy this year, I have a great team around me, my physical therapist Nick, all of our trainers on the Bengals, my trainer Dak. In the offseason we put together a great plan to help me go out and play my best on Sundays and come back from these injuries stronger. So, thanks guys, it's an honor."

Burrow previously won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2021 after suffering a season-ending knee injury during his rookie campaign. He became just the second player in NFL history to win the award twice, and the first player ever to win the award multiple times with the same team.

Quarterback Chad Pennington is the only previous two-time winner of the award. He won it once as a member of the New York Jets and once with the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to Comeback Player of the Year award, Burrow was also nominated for the Offensive Player of the Year and MVP awards.