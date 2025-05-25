Bengals keep proving nobody should trust them (not even Joe Burrow)

Things are not going well for Cincinnati Bengals pass rushers Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart. One is a veteran who isn't able to get the money he feels he's worth, and the other a rookie who can't even get his initial contract sorted out.

Regardless, the actions of the Bengals with both of them have made it abundantly clear to Joe Burrow: they are not to be trusted.

Burrow recently sided with Hendrickson in his contract dispute noting, “He's a guy who deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market says he deserves."

Since the Bengals' season officially ended, Burrow has been vocal about his desire for the organization to pay their big names including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Hendrickson. Two of the three have been taken care of, with Hendrickson's situation getting messier.

Shemar Stewart's latest development is proving the Bengals can't get anything right

The latest on rookie Shemar Stewart includes the fact that the two sides cannot come to an agreement when it comes to the rookie's future guarantees; something the Bengals want the option to void if they deem necessary.

So, let's get this straight. Tee Higgins got slapped with the franchise tag two years in a row before finally getting his new deal. Ja'Marr Chase's contract situation got messy.

Hendrickson's circumstances are currently messy.

And now, the Bengals' first-round rookie is in a contract dispute.

At what point will this front office look in the mirror and realize the problem is not with the players?

Burrow may have gotten his big contract, but the Bengals have done things all out of order, in anything but a straight line and the franchise quarterback should feel anything but secure.

This is also the same organization that continues to see Burrow as one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in football since coming into the league.

Cincinnati has failed to do right by their top players for a few years now, in more ways than just one. if I'm Joe Burrow, I'm feeling far from confident in my long-term chances at winning a Super Bowl with this franchise.