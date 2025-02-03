The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the best offenses in football during the 2024 season, but their lack of defensive talent ultimately sunk Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's excellent campaign. The Bengals may be in for a bit more pain in the interim after some comments from upper management.

With Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson all in need of new contracts, the Bengals' front office has implied that it will be difficult for the franchise to keep everyone together long-term. Cincinnati may need to nail it in the 2025 NFL Draft, as this franchise doesn't seem ready to spend big money to keep everyone together.

The Bengals should follow the plan of attack laid out in this 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft now that the Senior Bowl is officially in the past. Their defense needs playmakers at every level, and this helps them address some of their biggest issues with this roster.

Cincinnati Bengals 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 17: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

A pair of former Michigan stars in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are expected to be off the board by the time Cincinnati makes their first selection. However, that shouldn't stop the Bengals from picking Nolen, who could end up being the bengals' next Geno Atkins if everything goes as planned.

Nolen, who was once the top recruit in the country, makes up for a lack of amazing physical dominance with tremendous explosion off the line and a refined pass rush plan. Nolen was one of the best performers at the Senior Bowl, which Cincinnati's front office likely took notice of.

Round 2, Pick 49: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Jackson is an oddly built player at 6-7 and 280 pounds which has some wondering if his lack of amazing burst and athletic ability could warrant him putting on a few pounds and moving inside. If he remains on the edge, the Bengals could develop both Jackson and Myles Murphy to succeed Hendrickson in the future.

Jackson plays with a tremendous motor, long limbs, and more technical refinement in his pass rush moves than some raw payers leaning on pure speed and power. Jackson will be a relatively low-floor player, which the Bengals need more of on what has become a subpar defense.

Round 3, Pick 81: Andrew Mukuba, SAF, Texas

The Geno Stone signing doesn't seem to have had the impact Cincinnati thought it would, and many of the Bengals' young players in the secondary haven't lived up to the hype. The Bengals need to keep adding if they want to fix this defense, and the former Clemson transfer Mukuba has a very high ceiling.

Mukuba, who picked off five passes with the Longhorns last season, has overcome some shoddy tackling skills with great speed and terrific ball-skills. If Mukuba doesn't last as a safety, his skills might be ideal for a transition over to nickel cornerback.