Bengals land star running back in first round of latest CBS 2025 NFL mock draft

Most mock drafts have seen Cincinnati address the defense in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but the Bengals go in a different direction in the latest mock from CBS Sports. With the No. 18 overall pick, the Bengals select Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty in CBS' mock.

Jeanty is the consensus best back in the draft. He was named a unanimous All-American in 2024 and also won both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award for his productive play. He would be an excellent addition to basically any backfield, including Cincinnati's.

From CBS Sports:

"Tee Higgins could move on this offseason despite a public campaign from Joe Burrow. If that were to happen, then there are other ways to supplement the pass game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire went on to be a first-round pick after working with Burrow. His contributions in the pass game were a big reason for that heavy investment."

CBS mock Ashton Jeanty to Cincinnati, but that's unlikely to happen

As we previously stated, Jeanty would be a solid add to any backfield, but it seems unlikely that he'll land in Cincinnati, for a couple of reasons. First, there's a good chance that he won't be available when the Bengals are on the clock. After all, he's the top back in the class, and there are plenty of teams who could use an upgrade at that position.

Plus, it's tough to imagine the Bengals using their top pick on the running back position given all of their other -- more pressing -- needs, combined with the emergence of Chase Brown. The team desperately needs to upgrade the defense at all three levels: Defensive line, linebackers and secondary. They also need to strengthen the offensive line. All of those areas are more pressing than the backfield.

Brown had a breakout campaign in 2024, as he ran for 990 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll likely be the team's unquestioned starter heading into the 2025 season, and his development means that the Bengals can de-prioritize running back in the upcoming draft.

So, while it might be fun to fantasize about the Bengals adding a top back like Jeanty, the reality of that happening is very slim.