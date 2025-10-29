Bengals' latest self-own is shaming fed up season ticket holders

Customer service, amirite? The Cincinnati Bengals and their fans aren't immune to the toll such interactions can sprout.

Most of us should all have a little more empathy for the people on the receiving end of these calls. It can't be easy for employees in any industry to navigate the complaints, vitriol, and impatience that paying customers can show from time to time.

All that said, what's evidently happening at the Bengals box office with season ticket holders who no longer want to shell out lots of dough to watch an eyesore of an on-field product isn't a good look for the organization.

This saga serves as a grim reality check for what happens when Joe Burrow gets injured (again). And when Cincinnati's defense can't stop a soul.

Reddit unearths ugly Bengals season ticket holder experience

Oh the power of Reddit. The Bengals are rocking a 3-5 record after losing to the New York Jets on Sunday. Gang Green was 0-7 coming in, and Cincinnati's defeat could easily be the final straw for even the most reasonable season ticket holder.

Never mind the previous two seasons of missing the playoffs, or the fact that Burrow has had two of his past three years cut significantly short by major injury.

One thing you probably can't accuse Bengals supporters of is fair weather fandom. That didn't stop a season ticket facilitator from doing precisely that to one fan who put their interaction up for public consumption.

First of all, the NFL gives an even split of league-earned revenue to all 32 teams. The Bengals received a record $432.6 million cut of the pie for last season.

Sure, ticket prices can have an impact on a franchise's bottom line. That said, not only is Cincinnati's football operation raking in ridiculous sums of money on an annual basis along with every other team, but the Bengals' salary cap health is among the best in the league.

Despite having to shell out massive contract extensions for the likes of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins the past couple years, Cincinnati has an estimated $64.3 million in salary cap room to work with in 2026, and over $126 million in 2027, per OverTheCap.com.

If the Bengals get creative with contract restructures and other various maneuvers, there's ample room to kick the can down the road. Ticket sales don't pay for the players, per se.

Those contracts that the ticket holder handler alluded to will be paid out in full. Heck, the hard salary cap for next season is just over $307 million — well below the Bengals' league revenue share alone.

At least the front office and coaching staff aren't to blame for this flawed logic. Still, I reckon it's time for certain Bengals employees to attend team-sponsored awareness seminars for how NFL finances work. Chewing out hard-paying customers doesn't bode well for anyone in the future. Get on it, Mike Brown!

