Bengals legend makes audacious guarantee for Week 11 vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have basically zero margin for error for the rest of this season. An AFC North title is the only realistic way into the playoffs, so they must complete their sweep of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to stay on track there.

Outside of the division, it's been an ugly season in Who Dey Land. The Bengals are 3-6 overall, but two of those wins came against the rival Steelers and Browns.

On the heels of two straight losses in which the defense was an embarrassment, there's at least one Cincinnati superstar of the past who thinks the team can snap that skid. My question: Can he play linebacker?

Chad Johnson channels Joe Namath in Bengals Week 11 prediction

Retired Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson is still very much involved and invested in how the team fares. You love to see it.

Ochocinco has a bit of homer vibes going on, but you have to love the confidence that defined his playing career. Cincinnati could use a boost in any way possible right now. Count on Johnson to deliver the goods with a Joe Namath-style guaranteed victory over the Steelers:

If you're reading this and you don't know the story of Namath guaranteeing a Super Bowl III win over the heavily favored Colts back in the day, I feel sad for you. Or maybe that just means I'm getting too old.

In any case, it's a bold strategy for Johnson to guarantee anything with the way the defense is playing. The Bengals lost their last two games by scores of 39-38 and 47-42. That first one to Justin Fields and the Jets was especially egregious.

I have serious doubts that defensive coordinator Al Golden found any miracle fixes for his unit during the Week 10 bye. The Bengals are blindly rolling with rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. They're horrible by NFL standards, and there aren't many reinforcements on the roster who head coach Zac Taylor seems willing to grant significant playing time to.

Oh well. The good news is, Taylor has the Joe Flacco-quarterbacked offense rolling, and Joe Burrow is ahead of schedule on his return to the field.

But as Burrow himself said earlier this week, the best path to the postseason is the AFC North crown, and the division is wide-open. I just hope Johnson's guarantee inspires the Bengals D to look like a passable professional outfit on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

