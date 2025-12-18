Bengals let Jets' Isaiah Williams walk, now he runs as most dangerous return man

The New York Jets have exposed another roster misstep on the part of the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the year of questions about roster construction abounds, and the flames reach epic levels around Duke Tobin, a recently released Bengals’ wideout, is paying dividends, but not for Cincinnati.

Now, New York is reaping the rewards of yet another Bengals front office mistake.

Bengals initially missed multiple times on Williams

It is still unconscionable to believe that Isaiah Williams went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft.

In this final season at Illinois, he recorded 82 catches for 1055 yards and five touchdowns. His explosiveness as a receiver and a return man jumped off the screen.

Some of us were hoping Williams would make his way onto the Bengals roster via the draft after leaving Illinois. Unfortunately, that did not transpire.

The Bengals missed out on the former Fighting Illini twice. Once during the draft, and again in the undrafted free agent pool after he signed with the Detroit Lions.

But patience won out as Cincinnati would get another shot at acquiring Williams’s talent.

Bengals had Isaiah Williams, but let him go

The Bengals signed Isaiah Williams off waivers on November 8 last year after the Detroit Lions released him. He spent the rest of 2024 and the 2025 offseason and preseason with the Bengals.

This was by far the best play for the offense during that red zone period.



The defense dominated, but Isaiah Williams made a great catch with Dax Hill in coverage. Nice ball by Joe Burrow for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/5kQTMFzcn8 — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) July 28, 2025

Williams made several nice plays during training camp. However, he underwhelmed in the preseason, recording three receptions on seven targets for 33 yards.

Isaiah Williams’ stellar training camp continues. Heck of a catch for the touchdown with Shaka Heyward in coverage. pic.twitter.com/kaTFxh61Gh — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 3, 2025

Nevertheless, there was a thought that the Bengals would try to stick him on the 53-man roster. They did not.

Williams remained on the Bengals’ practice squad until the New York Jets signed him to their active roster in September.

One reason the Bengals could not keep Williams on the 53-man roster was that they decided to hang onto second-year receiver Jermaine Burton.

However, after spending every week on the inactive list, the Bengals finally unceremoniously parted ways with Burton after missing a flight.

That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Figuratively, of course, so please don’t call PETA.

Isaiah Williams making case for best returner in the NFL

In 12 games with the Jets this season, Williams has 13 catches for 114 yards. However, he is proving his immense worth to his team as a returner.

For New York, Williams is averaging 29.7 yards per kick return with a long of 83 yards. However, where he has performed best is as a punt returner, with 28 returns for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 14.1 yards per return and has a long of 78.

Williams shares the league lead with two punt return touchdowns. His 396 return yards are the most in the NFL. And even some of his returns that don't count officially due to a penalty are among the best highlights you will see this season.

Williams has the New York Jets fan base in a chokehold. And once you can get that notoriously unforgiving fan base on your side, you are a made man.

More importantly, Williams has the trust and confidence of his teammates.

"I think he's done everything he possibly can to put his name out there and show he can be a Pro Bowl guy or an All-Pro in this league"



Isaiah Williams x #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/ZPlMuFW8Zs — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 11, 2025

Meanwhile, questions arise around returns in Cincinnati

Bengals wide receiver and punt returner Charlie Jones suffered an ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, with the injury to Jones, the Bengals need a capable and explosive returner.

Jones is not quite the threat that Williams has been in Detroit. Nevertheless, he has proved to be an explosive kickoff returner when he has lanes to exploit. He had a 98-yard return for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears earlier this season.

With Jones out, Burton would have slotted into that role nicely. Nevertheless, that is no longer an option.

The team just announced that they acquired receiver Ke’Shawn Williams off waivers from Pittsburgh.

Hopefully, this Williams will prove to be a valuable asset in Jones’s absence. However, we should doubt that this Williams will have as significant an impact on the Bengals as the other Williams is having in New York.

Next up for Williams is a vulnerable Saints unit

Next up for Isaiah Williams and the Jets is New Orleans. Earlier this season, the Saints gave up the longest punt return in their franchise’s history, and the longest of this season, against Tory Horton and the Seahawks.

Seattle WR Tory Horton with a 95-yard punt return — the longest punt return in Seahawks history. pic.twitter.com/4IxRYo9Xm2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2025

In a game that features a 4-10 Saints team against a three-win Jets squad, waiting to see if Williams can have another return for a touchdown could be the most exciting part of that particular matchup.

Hopefully, Williams will not, thus making his departure less embarrassing. But even if he does get a touchdown, it will not be so humiliating to have any effect on the decision makers who decided to keep him off the roster in favor of Jermaine Burton.

