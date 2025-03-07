Bengals listed as a potential landing spot for Pro Bowl edge rusher

The Los Angeles Chargers may have just gifted the Cincinnati Bengals an ideal target in free agency by releasing veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Bosa's accolades speak for themselves. He's a five-time Pro Bowler, and was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. He's been one of the best edge rushers in the entire league over the past nine seasons, and now he'll be looking for a new NFL home.

Cincinnati desperately needs help at edge rusher -- especially following the news that the team has allowed Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade -- and Bosa could fit the bill. Thus, it's not surprising that the Bengals were listed as a potential landing spot for Bosa by USA Today.

Bengals listed as a good potential fit for Joey Bosa following release from Chargers

Other teams mentioned as potential landing spots in the article are the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Here's what was said about the fit in Cincinnati:

"Trey Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 last season, but no other Bengals player had more than five (Joseph Ossai). Bosa would immediately raise the ceiling of Cincinnati's pass rush and would be an ideal replacement for his former college teammate Sam Hubbard, who announced his retirement ahead of free agency."

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals legend calls out organization for using franchise tag on Tee Higgins again

At 29 years old, Bosa might not be the player he was once, and the Chargers saved a boat load of cap space (over $25 million) by parting ways with him, which is why the move was made. He's probably not worth that steep of a price tag anymore.

But, at a more reasonable rate, Bosa could still be a very productive player. In 2024, he had five sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Those numbers would have been second and third on the Bengals last season, respectively. They're certainly not the numbers of a player who is "washed" as some have suggested.

If Hendrickson is ultimately traded, that would mean that both of Cincinnati's starting defensive ends from last season would be gone, and if the Bengals want to add a proven player as a replacement, Bosa would make sense.