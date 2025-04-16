Bengals listed as potential landing spot for All-Pro cornerback on trading block

The Cincinnati Bengals could use some added depth in the secondary, including at the cornerback position. They are expected to address the position in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but perhaps they could also improve it via trade.

In somewhat of a surprise, the Miami Dolphins and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options for the three-time First-Team All-Pro corner, and the Bengals were listed as a potential landing spot by Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports, with Cincinnati's need for defensive improvement, especially in the secondary, being used as the rationale.

From Sullivan:

"The Bengals did a solid job keeping their offensive stars intact this offseason, agreeing to extensions with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. While that's certainly worth a pat on the back, the key reason why Cincy missed the playoffs a season ago was due to its poor defense, particularly the secondary. Last year, the Bengals surrendered the fourth-most passing touchdowns during the regular season and were abysmal in the red zone, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on 67.9% of their trips into the red area."

It might make sense, but don't expect the Bengals to trade for Jalen Ramsey

The logic here is sound. The Bengals absolutely need some help in the secondary, and Ramsey's credentials speak for themselves, even if he's lost a step at this point in his career. He's a Super Bowl champion and a seven-time Pro Bowler who spent the past decade as one of the top corners in the league. It makes percent sense why some would suggest that the Bengals try to trade for him.

But, actually executing a trade would be easier said than done for both sides. Ramsey still has two years remaining on the three-year, $72.3 million contract extension he signed in September, which made him the highest-paid corner in the league at the time. That's a huge number that many teams simply won't be willing -- or able -- to take on.

So, given the sheer size of his contract, it could be hard for Miami to find a trade partner for Ramsey, and it seems extremely unlikely that the notoriously frugal Bengals would be willing to make that move, regardless of how good the fit might be.

So, while it's interesting to think about, Bengals fans shouldn't hold their breath when it comes to the team trading for Ramsey.