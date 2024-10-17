Bengals listed as potential suitor for Pro Bowl edge rusher
The Cincinnati Bengals could use some additional help when it comes to the pass-rushing and run-stopping departments, and as a result they have been listed by Bleacher Report as a potential suitor for Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick of the New York Jets.
The Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets in March, but he has yet to play a single snap for the team due to a contract dispute. Reddick is seeking a multi-year deal that the Jets don't appear eager to hand out, and he's now seeking a trade as a result. That's where the Bengals could *theoretically* come in.
From Bleacher Report:
"If Reddick is in any way available, the Bengals should also be interested. Cincinnati's defense finally showed up in Week 6, but it still lacks a high-end complement to Trey Hendrickson."
Bengals fans shouldn't expect the team to trade for Haason Reddick
Technically, Reddick would be an excellent addition for Cincinnati's defense, as he was an absoulute force last time we saw him out on the field. He started in all 34 regular season games during his two seasons with the Eagles and recorded 87 total tackles and 27 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl after both of his seasons in Philly, and he was a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball when the Eagles reached the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
He's' a game-changer on defense, and is a guy who could immediately make an impact in Cincinnati. But, he's also 30 years old and seeking some long-term security. Fans who have followed Cincinnati's front office closely over the years know that this is probably not the type of move that the team will make.
The Bengals haven't even paid their own stellar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson the money he's looking for. Hendrickson's frustration with the Bengals got so high over the offseason that he requested a trade away from the team. Clearly, the request wasn't granted, but the point is that if the Bengals don't want to extend Hendrickson, 29, it seems beyond unlikely that they'd want to trade for Reddick and extend him. We're not saying that the Bengals are cheap, but if the shoe fits, as they say.
So, while trading for Reddick would have the potential to drastically improve the defense, it is nothing more than a pipe dream for fans in Cincinnati.