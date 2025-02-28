The Cincinnati Bengals might have finished with a winning record in 2024 but they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight year. A lot of the blame will land on the defensive side of the ball, as Joe Burrow and the offense balled out, putting up video game-like numbers throughout the season.

With that said, it's not exactly a surprise that the Bengals are being linked to defensive players in mock drafts. After all, that was the side of the ball that hampered them in 2024 so why not try to hit the reset button there, especially with Al Golden taking over as the defensive coordinator?

Bengals linked to defensive players in recent mock draft roundup

NFL.com: Kenneth Grant, DL (Michigan)

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com likes the idea of Kenneth Grant landing with the Bengals at 17th overall, noting, "Fortifying the defensive front is a top priority after a highly disappointing 2024 campaign from Cincinnati's defense. Grant is a monstrous run-stopper with the size (6-foot-3, 342 pounds), strength and explosiveness to destroy opposing game plans at the point of attack."

The Bengals definitely need help in the trenches and Grant would be a great pick. He'd also be yet another Michigan player they'd be adding to their roster.

Yahoo! Sports: Kenneth Grant, DL (Michigan)

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports also like Grant in Cincinnati. "Cincinnati needs to get a lot tougher up front along the defensive line — insert the behemoth Grant here (6-foot-3, 342 pounds) as a quick and long-term fix for the run defense woes Cincinnati has suffered through."

With two of the three mock drafts included here connecting the Bengals to Grant, it's hard not to see this as a good fit. He's a huge guy and the Bengals need help on their defensive line so this pick does make a lot of sense.

Grade: A

CBS Sports: Mykel Williams, EDGE (Georgia)

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports bucked the trend of pairing the Bengals with Kenneth Grant and had them taking Mykel Williams out of Georgia instead. "The potential trade situation with Trey Hendrickson is still playing out, but the reality is that they could use a pass rusher on the opposite side. Sam Hubbard is also entering the final year of his contract if the Bengals do not decide to part ways with him. Myles Murphy has not yet panned out."

Edwards makes a great point here. While no one realistically expects the Bengals to trade Trey Hendrickson, the fact of the matter is that they need help in the pass-rushing department and Williams could help with that. He tallied five sacks for the Bulldogs during the 2024 season, and, as Edwards mentioned, Myles Murphy has not been the player the Bengals were hoping for, so why not take another swing at a potential pass-rushing phenom?

Grade: A-