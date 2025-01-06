Bengals make major coaching changes after underwhelming 2024 season

The Cincinnati Bengals made a major coaching change after an underwhelming 2024 NFL season, as the team has decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The team also parted ways with offensive line coach Frank Pollack, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and linebackers coach James Bettcher. Head coach Zac Taylor remains in his role.

Bengals part ways with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, others

Anarumo was hired as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator in 2019 when Zac Taylor took over as head coach. He held the role for six seasons, including during the team's deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022. Prior to his time in Cincinnati, he served as a defensive backs coach with the New York Giants and as a defensive backs coach and an interim defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati's decision to part ways with Anarumo isn't especially shocking, as the defense has struggled mightily over the past two seasons, and is a big part of the reason that the Bengals failed to qualify for postseason play in consecutive seasons. The Bengals finished near the bottom of the barrel in all major defensive metrics in each of the last two seasons.

Some of Cincinnati's defensive struggles were likely personnel-based, but coaches typically get the blame, and it felt like it was time for a new voice on the defensive side of the ball for the Bengals.

Once the Bengals failed to qualify for postseason play again, it felt like the writing was on the wall regarding Anarumo's future. Last month, he shouldered the blame for the team's defensive issues.

"Obviously all of this starts and ends with me," Anarumo said. "How we play is certainly my responsibility. I think the players have done a fantastic job of preparing, practicing with energy, giving us their best. I'm proud of the way we've gone about that. We need to do a better job -- I need to do a better job of making sure it shows up on Sundays."

So now the search is on for Anarumo's replacement, and who the Bengals decide to hire here will be one of the major storylines for the franchise over the offseason. The team will also need to identify replacements for Pollack, Hobby and Bettcher. Basically, an entirely new defensive coaching staff will need to be put in place.

Last year, the Bengals had to make a change at offensive coordinator after Brian Callahan was hired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. This year, it's the defensive coordinator. As they say, the only thing guaranteed in the NFL is change.