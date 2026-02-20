Bengals make painfully obvious pick in home-run 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals could go down a few different paths in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it seems like almost a virtual certainty that the No. 10 overall pick will be used on someone who can transform the defense in the same way Joe Burrow did for the offense.

The Bengals aren't in a position to draft for need due to how putrid the talent on defense was. Luckily for them, there's a good chance that one player who could instantly change the scope of how this defense functions can be acquired if a bit of good fortune helps him fall to No. 10 overall.

In a beat writer-led 2026 NFL Mock Draft from The Athletic, Paul Dehner Jr. has the Bengals picking another young linebacker in Ohio State's Sonny Styles. On this roster, Styles should waltz into an easy starting role in Al Golden's unit.

While some fans may not like the idea of picking an off-ball linebacker over a pass rusher, if all of the big three (Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., Texas Tech's David Bailey), Cincinnati will need to sprint to the podium for either Styles or Caleb Downs.

Bengals add Ohio State LB Sonny Styles in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

While fellow Buckeyes teammate Reese could be picked as high as No. 2 overall, when viewed purely as inside linebackers, it may be very easy to see how Styles can be superior in that role. From a traits perspective, Styles has everything a defensive coach could want at the position.

Styles has the size and skill at wrapping up tacklers in run defense that Cincinnati will likely view as a prerequisite to being drafted. Where he excels, however, is his coverage ability. Between his amazing instincts that help him cover ground and solid speed in the open field, Styles is a Day 1 starter.

The Bengals drafted two rookie linebackers in Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter last year, but neither of them exactly covered themselves in glory. Knight has shown a bit more potential than Carter, which could lead to him and Styles effectively filling the team's linebacker position

Styles is one of the safer prospects in this class and one of the best linebacker prospects in the last decade. Considering where Cincinnati is right now as far as defensive talent is concerned, Styles should not make it past them if he is on the board.