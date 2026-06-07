Bengals may be hiding their most exciting OTA storyline in plain sight

Much of the offseason chatter around the Cincinnati Bengals has to do with their big changes on defense. Far less discussed is the fact that Joe Burrow and his entire offensive unit from last year is returning intact.

While there's a major benefit to continuity in Cincinnati, especially as the rest of the AFC North adjusts to new coaches, folks are sleeping on how much more diverse and all-around dangerous this offense can become.

One major element of potential change is at the tight end position. In addition to Erick All Jr. reentering the fray, one of the Bengals' seventh-round picks could really factor into the equation.

Prominent Bengals voice highlights rookie sleeper as key player to watch

CLNSCincy.com beat reporter Mike Petraglia went on the Locked On Bengals podcast recently and discussed why Endries is earning a lot of OTAs buzz even before the pads go on:

"I think one thing that matters to Zac Taylor is football IQ, and playing with quarterbacks who play at an extremely high level. And with Jack Endries, he certainly fits that bill, having caught passes from Fernando Mendoza and […] Arch Manning at Texas. […] I think that's why the Bengals really like what they see in Endries. Because they believe he earned the trust of the quarterbacks there, and he was one of the more trusted receivers of those two quarterbacks. I think that matters to Zac Taylor, and I think that’s why the Bengals see this kind of tight end being able to fit in with a guy like Joe Burrow."

The aforementioned All has loads of talent, and he's as willing and punishing of a blocker as the Bengals have at the position. Plus, Mike Gesicki is still the go-to pass-catcher of the lot. Tanner Hudson is a capable contributor in that capacity as well.

All that said (ha), there's a reason Cincinnati took a flier on Endries in the seventh round. Sure, he must've been one of the top prospects on their big board (if not No. 1), but there's clearly room to improve with this group, or at least build more viable depth.

Endries did indeed catch passes in college at Cal from reigning the No. 1 overall pick in Fernando Mendoza, and the favorite to be next No. 1 overall pick in Arch Manning.

Not only is Endries accustomed to massive expectations, but he knows what a top-flight QB is looking for in a dependable weapon. Burrow, the 2020 first overall pick, should find a quick rapport with Endries if and when the latter earns some reps with the starting offense.

And that could be a bit of a wait. Nevertheless, Gesicki is a potential cap casualty next offseason, Hudson is on a one-year deal, All's lengthy injury history makes him an unknown, and long-tenured vet Drew Sample has about worn out his welcome at this point amid a contract year. Dude just doesn't bring a lot of juice to the tight end room.

Rather than resting on laurels and rolling with what has worked in the past for the sake of it, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor ought to deploy more multiple tight end formations (12 and 13 personnel packages) to give Chase Brown more of a workload in the backfield, and take some of the pressure off Burrow. Endries' receiving ability gives Cincinnati flexibility to do just that.

It'd be neat to see the likes of Gesicki and Endries, or Gesicki and All, or All and Endries, or all three on the field at the same time.

Despite rocking a 245-pound frame that 'd suggest he's a pass game specialist only, Endries registered a PFF run blocking grade of 66.6 last season. That's plenty good enough to play inline for the Bengals — and he has the speed/explosiveness athletic profile to keep defenses honest:

Jack Endries is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.87 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 166 out of 1456 TE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/NXtjxi1wG5 pic.twitter.com/PlpwySz8UB — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 3, 2026

Could Endries finally put an end to Sample's time in Cincinnati? I'm so tired of this guy mogging all the far more deserving, higher-upside tight ends for snaps. It's over!

Duke Tobin and the coaching staff evidently can't quit someone they drafted in the second round once upon a time, even if his efficacy is dubious at best.