Bengals may have subtly leaked their first major offensive wrinkle

Since the Cincinnati Bengals decided to cut their three-day minicamp short by two days, there's not quite as much fodder to pick apart from the practice field. We've officially hit the deadest period of the NFL offseason.

Until the welcome news of DJ Turner's contract extension or some other such big development drops, we Who Dey Heads must feed our football cravings somehow.

How about some amateur Internet sleuthing? Perhaps a little bit of reading between the lines on certain brief-but-telling quotes from key Bengals figureheads?

...I don't see how it could hurt!

Bengals TE Erick All Jr. appears poised to roar back with big 2026 season

This little promotional video was a mere hint that All could be in line for a larger role than many are anticipating.

I realize that running back Samaje Perine makes the cut here and is clearly second banana to Chase Brown in the backfield. Still, Perine is a dependable third-down/change-of-pace back who will help spell Brown, and All brings a different skill set to the gridiron than predominant pass-catcher Mike Gesicki at the tight end spot.

That's not to say All won't contribute in the passing game. Perhaps the best minicamp highlight from Burrow came on a no-look pass to All:

3. Check out Burrow’s no-look pass to Erick All.

Joe’s leadership qualities have made a big impression on 10-year vet Jonathan Allen.

“You can tell when someone is trying to be a fake leader,” said Allen. “They’re trying to be a leader, but they don’t have natural leadership… pic.twitter.com/mAe9ISYOkj — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 16, 2026

Multiple knee surgeries cut All's rookie year short, and caused him to miss the entirety of last season. Those medical red flags could rear their ugly head again, yet for now, why not focus on the positives and presume that All can, in fact, stay healthy?

As was implied before, the Bengals have plenty of pass-catchers for Burrow to distribute the ball to, headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. What's really exciting about All is his tenacity and willingness as a blocker.

Look no further than these quotes from All and head coach Zac Taylor on the impression the young tight end has made during his time in Cincinnati:

"Making a catch is cool, but I'm in heaven where you bury somebody or pancake somebody."



Erick All is ready to have a big role in the #Bengals offense again.



And, you'll love his answer to what he says success looks like this season. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/3AwktiPHbL — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 16, 2026

These Erick All quotes from Zac Taylor are amazing:



“The word ‘physical’ in the dictionary is a picture of Erick All.”



“He’s trying to put his face through somebody’s soul. That’s the best way I can describe him.”



Fully healthy! Flashed as a receiver as a rookie. From Iowa! https://t.co/RR7sGfZp1q — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 16, 2026

I mean, if that doesn't get you fired up for training camp to start next month, I don't know what will.

Taylor wouldn't be putting words like this out there if All wasn't ready to roll from his knee troubles. Nor would Taylor gas All up if there wasn't some kind of plan for All to be a not-insignificant factor in the Bengals' offense, despite how stacked they are on a unit that returns all starters from last year.

Anything from All means Drew Sample will be on the field less, which will elevate Cincinnati's tight end group and entire offensive attack in any context. Sorry, Drew. We all know it's true.