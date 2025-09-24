Bengals might be Russell Wilson’s desperate lifeline after Giants benching

The New York Giants have opted out of the Russell Wilson business after three measly, forgetful games with the one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback under center. Cincinnati Bengals fans are probably reaching a similar breaking point with incumbent starter Jake Browning, who's struggled mightily since replacing an injured Joe Burrow.

Wilson's future is highly uncertain following the Giants' decision to bench him in favor of first-round rookie Jaxson Dart. However, one thing has become clear: the Big Apple isn't big enough for both players.

A breakup feels like the most logical outcome with Wilson, 36, officially on the back burner in New York. Could the Bengals take him off their hands? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks Cincinnati is "an obvious place for him to try to go to," for more reasons than one.

Bengals labeled 'obvious' landing spot for QB Russell Wilson after Giants benching

Age and monetary motivation tied to contributions to team success are among the factors Florio highlights that make Cincy an ideal destination for Wilson. Burrow's reportedly out until at least mid-December, and Browning hasn't been an adequate replacement thus far in 2025. With that in mind, why not take a low-risk flier on a veteran signal-caller on an expiring pact to try salvaging their season?

Whether Wilson at his current career stage is an upgrade from Browning is up for debate, but it's worth finding out. The former can earn up to $10.5 million in performance-based and playing time incentives. If it helps keep them afloat sans Burrow, the Bengals should happily pay this price; that's high-end backup passer money.

Moreover, as Florio mentions, Wilson was notably born in Cincinnati. The future Hall of Famer returning to his roots for a homecoming and last hurrah as a potential savior? Talk about a fairy tale ending.

Nevertheless, the Bengals can't even kick the tires on Wilson until there's more clarity on what happens next in New York. Will the Giants try to trade him, or hope he'll be a mentor/understudy to Dart? What are his thoughts on the situation?

Florio floats the idea of Wilson requesting to be released, giving the 10-time Pro Bowler the freedom to wait and pick his next landing spot. While that may be a tougher sell for the Giants, who would consequently eat money, it removes a massive lingering question from the equation. Peace of mind comes at a cost, which the Bengals can also capitalize on.